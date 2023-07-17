Watch Family Feud Host Steve Harvey's Mind Melt As Celeb Drag Queen Pulls Banana From Wig And Shares It With David Burtka

Spoilers below for the latest episode of Celebrity Family Feud, if that’s the kind of thing that puts a bee in your bonnet.

Following its ninth season premiere, which brought together both generations of Yellowjackets ’ ensemble cast for its first half, the Steve Harvey-fronted Celebrity Family Feud delivered another episode devoted to a specific series: Hulu’s reality competition Drag Me to Dinner. The 2023 newcomer boasts Neil Patrick Harris and hubby David Burtka as executive producers and judges, and the pair were joined on stage by a selection of the show’s standout drag queens, not to mention drag king Murray Hill. The episode was a total scream from end to end, but it was when fruit started coming out of wigs where things reached must-watch heights.

As seen in the highlight reel below, Celebrity Family Feud host Steve Harvey made it all the way to the second face-off before his mind melted before audiences’ eyes. All thanks to contestant Willam Belli having the unpredictably brilliant idea to bring some potassium to the podium. Check out the video below to see how it all plays out.

As if Willam and Burtka's signature handshake wasn't enough to send a befuddled Harvey over the edge, he didn't even have a chance to start asking the survey question before Willam reached up and maneuvered that exquisite hairpiece in such a way that he pulled out a banana. And this was no mere prop banana. It was sustenance!

Family Feud is not the kind of game show where contestants regularly engage in chowing down in the middle of an episode — not a big push for that across all of game show-dom, really — so I feel pret-ty safe in assuming this is the only time two hopefuls shared a banana while Steve Harvey stared forward into the abyss. All the style points go to Willam for pulling the gag off without breaking, even as Burtka was cackling on the opposite side of the podium. But then I don't know how anyone can keep a straight face after causing Harvey's to go completely slack like this:

(Image credit: Celebrity Family Feud)

Arguably the best thing about all this is that Willam seemingly went through the intro and a full round with that banana sitting on top of his head. The sacrifices entertainers go through for us, the audience, amirite? I do wish that became a running gag where he has other items to pull from his wig depending on what the question was, such as a giant Looney Tunes-esque mallet. Or, alternatively, if someone would have pulled off a magnifent pratfall by slipping on the banana peel that Willam tossed behind him.

And if all that weren't enough, Willam followed it up by making a "banana in my wig, but I was just happy to see you" joke, and then nailed what would probably be a Top 10 most extreme Family Feud guess if it didn't get completely censored. When asked to name something a dog does that a person might do while making love, the Drag Me to Dinner star offered up a blurred-out response that addressed canines' known habit of using their tongues on themselves. It's no wonder Steve Harvey was so hilariously hesitant to hear it.

At least Harvey was able to rise to the occasion himself, as it were, whenever the contestants were asked to name a phrase that ends with the word "Daddy." Symone's guess of "Big Daddy" inspired the host to bring up how much he may or may not be deserving of that particular phrase. At some point this show should drop unedited episodes on streaming for fans to choose if they so wish.