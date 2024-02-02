New Wendy Williams Documentary Has Former Daytime Host Claiming 'I Have No Money,' While Explaining Her Recent Struggles

It was just about a year ago, in late February 2023, that it really seemed that things were finally looking up for former daytime talk show host Wendy Williams. After over a year of health struggles, financial issues and having her long-running show canceled, she declared she was “formerly retired” and set about making plans for a comeback in the form of a podcast. However, not only has that project not yet come to pass, but a new documentary has Williams claiming “I have no money,” while explaining some of her recent struggles.

What Does The Wendy Williams Documentary Show?

Page Six notes that Lifetime released a trailer for its documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams, but then quickly removed it. In the clip, which is a little over two minutes long, we get not only interviews from Williams’ family, like her sister, Wanda, her father, and her son, Kevin Hunter, Jr. (who was evicted from his apartment because of her troubled finances), but lots of the Hot Topics talker herself explaining what things have been like for her.

It looks like a lot of the focus will be on the fact that she’s been under a court mandated conservatorship since May 2022 , which led to her being appointed a financial guardian. It seems that she and her family have decided to get their story on the record about that guardian not actually working to her benefit, because, as Williams says in the footage:

I have no money. And let me tell you something, if it happens to me, it could happen to you.

The problems with Williams and her bank, Wells Fargo, began in January 2022, when officials there blocked her access to her accounts after her former financial advisor reported to them that she was “of unsound mind.” This led to several months of fighting between the Ask Wendy author, who denied she wasn’t healthy enough to manage her own money , and her bank. But, when it came down it, a New York court decided there was some merit to the claim and appointed the guardian.

At the time, it was hoped that the decision would ease her money woes, seeing as how she would work with the guardian to access her accounts and pay for whatever was needed, so she’d be able to stop getting money from friends for “essential things.” From what she and her family say in the footage, however, that doesn't appear to be the case.

Unfortunately, the health issues that plagued the beloved host were also a major concern during this time, and one of those problems has been her long battle with substance abuse. She’s spoken openly about several of her rehab stints, and was admitted to another wellness facility for about a month from September 2022 through that October. But, the documentary, which seems to have largely been shot in 2023, shows that she’s still struggling with addiction. This was reported in late March of that year, when a source who saw her out on the town claimed Williams said she was out to “get drunk.”

Right now, there’s no word on when this documentary will air or what else it will show, but it’s sure to get her fans talking.