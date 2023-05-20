Wendy Williams’ Rep Responds To Rumors That She’s Been Hospitalized

Wendy Williams has seen her fair share of ups and downs during the last several years. Much has been said about the bevy of health issues she’s faced over the years, and there’s continued speculation regarding whether she’ll ever make a full-time return to TV or radio. More recently, it was alleged that she had recently been admitted to a hospital in New York, with a source also saying that her family was keeping tabs on the situation. However, Williams’ rep is now speaking out on reports that she’s been hospitalized.

That initial piece of news broke on Friday, with insiders saying that the media personality had entered the hospital weeks ago. They also claimed that she was “briefly released” last weekend before she went “right back in.” Around this same time, it’s also been confirmed that Wendy Williams will not appear as a speaker at the Atlanta Women's Expo as planned. However, it would seem that news of her hospitalization isn’t quite accurate. Her publicist, Shawn Zanotti, shared a statement with Page Six , which reads as follows:

I can confirm that Wendy Williams is not in the hospital, as reported. I can also confirm she is not in New York, as reported.

Shawn Zanotti did not provide any details on her client’s health status or location when responding to the rumors. One can’t help but wonder what’s really going on with the Think Like a Man alum. Concrete updates on her well-being have been few and far between as of late. And based on the most recent piece of information from the 58-year-old herself, she seems somewhat pleased with the progress she’s been making health-wise.

Wendy Williams has been battling Graves’ disease, which is an autoimmune disorder that negatively impacts the thyroid, as well as a tissue-swelling disorder known as lymphedema. Back in February, Williams was approached by photographers and opened up about her weight and other topics. At the time, she said she weighed in at 138 lbs. and considered that to be a good number. What we don’t know for sure, though, is whether that bodes for her amid her continued health struggles, which caused her to miss the entirety of the 13th and final season of her eponymous show. All the while, Williams has also been dealing with sobriety issues and, in March, it was alleged that she went out to “get drunk” shortly after a rehab stint.

As far as her professional endeavors go, she’s also seen some stars and stops. It was previously announced that she would headline a podcast called The Wendy Williams Experience, with the host saying that she was “happy” as she prepared to get to work again. By March, the podcast was rumored to have been cancelled , though Williams’ rep shot down that claim. Though she says she’s “formally retired” at the moment, the star still says that she’d love to appear on TV again at some point down the road.

Before such a thing were to happen though, one would think that she would need to be healthy enough to do it. It’s hard to say what might lie ahead for Wendy Williams, as she continues to navigate this period in her life. The best we can probably do at this point is wish her the best and hope that she’s doing well.