What We Do In The Shadows Is Ending With Season 6, And I Just Can't Stop Thinking About Two Elements Of The Show I'll Miss The Most

The hit vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows will be coming to a close after Season 6. This utterly unique and hilarious comedy based on the film of the same name has been making audiences laugh for five seasons, and as of today, it's official that its sixth installment will also be its final. And with the series coming to a close, I can't help but reminisce about two of my favorite elements, and the beloved characters that I'll miss so much.

What We Do in the Shadows will begin production on Season 6 in January, according to Vulture, and it will be its final set of episodes.

The show followed a group of vampires and the familiar who lived with them as they went about life on Staten Island. It stars Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou and Kayvan Novak as your typical vampires, Mark Proksch as the energy vampire Colin Robinson, Kristen Schaal plays The Guide, and the beloved Harvey Guillén plays our favorite familiar Guillermo.

There's so much to love about this show, however, for me, I'll miss the hilariously turbulent bromance between Novak's vampire Nandor and Guillermo as well as Matt Berry's hysterical and one-of-a-kind performance as Laszlo.

Obviously, I'll also miss Colin's not-so-sunny, yet hilarious, disposition as well as Nadja and of course, Nadja Doll. This show is truly fantastic, and it will be dearly missed. However, we still have one season left to look forward to.

So, while we wait for Season 6 of What We Do in the Shadows to premiere on the 2024 TV schedule, you can stream Seasons 1 through 5 with a Hulu subscription.

More to come...