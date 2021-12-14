What Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Thinks About Working With Kevin Costner And Cole Hauser So Much

Kelly Reilly has been portraying Beth Dutton on the Western drama Yellowstone since 2018, and has amassed quite the fandom for her fiery portrayal. Season 4 has seen Reilly sharing the screen with co-star Kevin Costner as much as ever, with Beth and John in full-scheme-ahead mode, and the actress recently opened up about not only working with that prolific actor, but also spending lots of quality time with Cole Hauser, whose character Rip Wheeler is as close as ever to walking Beth down the metaphorical aisle.

Even though Kevin Costner hasn’t taken on nearly as many television roles as film roles — he has been known for the occasional historical miniseries — the actor has been playing John Dutton with precision from his first moments in Yellowstone's premiere. As Costner’s on-screen daughter, Kelly Reilly talked to Looper about what it’s like working with him, and it definitely sounds like some really friendly and loving father-daughter moments:

Well, we've been working together for four years now, he and I, and we have so many scenes together, so many days working together. He's honestly one of the nicest, most generous actors I've worked with. We get on so well and we have this real fun relationship. So, yeah, I mean, it's pretty wonderful. He's so incredible on the show. I really respect him as an actor and the work he's doing. I just love what he does. I could watch him all day. I'm learning a lot from him.

It's always nice to see actors' chemistry on-screen reflect what's happening off-screen, and that's definitely the case with these two. Especially considering John is one of the few characters Beth is actually nice to on a somewhat regular basis. It must help having so many scenes together, but also given that Kevin Costner has done so much in the last few decades, just watching his process on a daily basis has been influential for Reilly.

Meanwhile, on a more romantic and less fatherly level, Kelly Reilly also spends a lot of time with Cole Hauser. Their characters have a long and somewhat complicated history on-screen, but their relationship behind the scenes is much more relaxed. (It probably helps to not have a li'l ruffian like Carter around.) It always helps in playing romantic love interests when one is genuinely close with their on-screen partner. For Reilly, she and Hauser have only become more friendly because of the experience:

Oh, Cole's my buddy. We're such good friends. And, honestly, we're so lucky to have found each other. We get to go on this journey with these two incredible characters with each other. We're both really protective of them, and we're really passionate about the work. We're both at a point in our careers where we found roles that we could put our soul and heart into. We really feel blessed, both of us. We don't take it for granted. We share that. And we support each other and have fun. It's really lovely.

The two Yellowstone stars are both married to their respective partners, which I'm sure is a heartbreaking concept to those who adore Beth and Rip, but it just shows how much they trust each other with their shared performances. Having at least two people that you’re close to on set makes set life all the more better, though Kelly Reilly is no doubt beloved amongst the rest of the show's cast and crew as well. (Yes, even Jamie portrayer Wes Bentley.)

Check out more of Kelly Reilly's Beth and her endlessly repeatable dialogue when Yellowstone airs Sunday nights on Paramount Network at 8:00 p.m. ET.