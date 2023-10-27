A Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Congratulated Pat Sajak On His Retirement With A Spoken Word Poem, And The Host Had An A+ Response

As Wheel of Fortune’s current season continues, Pat Sajak’s retirement is getting closer. The longtime host is set to exit from the game show after this season, with Ryan Seacrest taking over for him. Although it’s hard to imagine the series without Sajak, fans still have several more months left with him. That isn’t stopping them from giving him gifts and celebrating him, however, as one contestant shared a sweet poem with him, and the host had a pretty great response.

When Sajak first announced his retirement, it was definitely a surprise. In recent years, he'd talked about retirement and his future on the show, but didn't specifically allude to when he'd leave. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that he had plans to depart the series next year, and it was definitely sad. To share her love and appreciation, contestant Rachel, who writes and performs spoken word poetry, wrote something for the host, and she shared it with him during Wheel of Fortune. It proves just how much he means to so many people and how different Wheel will be when he is no longer on it:

Ever since I was a child, this has been my wish. Spinning wheel #1 on my bucket list. To meet the amazing Pat Sajak and the beautiful Vanna White and to represent for my family under these bright studio lights. Thank you, Pat, for all you’ve done over these last 41 years. The smiles, the jokes, the laughs, the cheers. Congrats on your retirement, we’ll miss you when you’re gone. Just do me one favor before you go, and help me bring this money home!

Pat Sajak’s reaction was perfect. He jokingly questioned leaving, because it seemed like he may be the only one who didn’t get the news. Rachel assured him he wasn’t, at least not yet. He may just be trying to live in the moment and not think about retiring until the time has come next year.

This was actually the first time the series and Sajak acknowledged the retirement since the announcement.

After the news about his decision broke, some people thought Vanna White could be right behind him. The co-host spent a while fighting for a better contract. Thankfully, she was able to get one and will remain on Wheel of Fortune for at least another few years. When the time does come for her to leave, fans already have their pick of who could replace her.

Sajak’s daughter, Maggie. She is the show’s social media correspondent, and she took over for White while she was on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Maggie has the experience, and it would be nice to keep it in the family. So, there's a chance there will still be a Sajak presence after the host’s retirement.

Ryan Seacrest is set to replace Pat Sajak as host, and while he may not be everyone’s first choice, he does have a lot of experience. He hosts American Idol, served as a correspondent on E! News for years, co-hosted Live! with Kelly and Ryan for several years, and he's had numerous other gigs, including his radio show. No one will ever be able to replace Pat Sajak, but Seacrest is a great choice to follow in the long-time host's footsteps.

There will still be plenty of moments fans can look forward to with Sajak ahead of his retirement. Whether it’s another poem or, another on-air flub for a puzzle or the title of a themed week. Wheel of Fortune’s Season 41 finale date is unknown, but it will likely be in the early summer of 2024, like previous seasons. It’s only October, so there is still a lot of time left, and you can catch Wheel of Fortune on weekdays on NBC as part of the 2023 TV schedule.