‘Everything Is So Blown Out Of Proportion’: Wheel Of Fortune’s Vanna White Gets Real About The Rumors Surrounding Her Contract Negotiations
According to Vanna White, those contract negotiation rumors were "blown out of proportion."
The saga of Vanna White’s Wheel of Fortune contract negotiations finally ended after the game show's letter-turner signed a new contract. WOF fans rejoiced when it was announced that she would be staying on for the Ryan Seacrest era following Pat Sajak’s retirement. However, before that, the online heat over her uncertain future with the show stayed high until her contract renewal became public. With that in mind, the beloved TV personality broke her silence on the ordeal as she got real about those contract negotiation rumors.
White will remain with the iconic game show at least through the 2025-26 season. Thankfully, she will be around as fans get used to seeing Seacrest unveil categories to eager contestants. However, seeing the online chatter over her contract talks was disheartening for the TV veteran. The Wheel of Fortune co-host said to People:
Despite the ongoing media chaos, the WOF veteran called herself “a strong person” as she didn’t let the speculation bother her. Her reported back-and-forth with Wheel producers had viewers questioning White’s future with the show. The producers and her reportedly weren’t on the same page during early talks, and an insider claimed White wanted her salary closer to current co-host Pat Sajak's annual income.
The rumors and contract negotiations didn’t bring down White’s outlook on her future with the hangman-centric show. Of course, this wasn’t the first time she’d re-negotiated her contract. So, this time was no different. The TV personality spoke about her resilience, telling the publication:
Her mother’s advice helped the TV personality as she fought for her future with Wheel. The mother of two’s determination paid off as she will stick around for two more years. Vanna White mentioned she would give the same advice to any young woman. The TV veteran said:
Her words would work for any young female professional pushing to show their worth in the workplace. Following your instincts can be helpful in any situation.
Her continued presence on WOF might garner a sense of relief for faithful viewers as White revealed she almost joined Pat Sajak in leaving the game show before extending her contract. As Pat Sajak continues his final season of Wheel of Fortune, viewers can watch the duo's last episodes together in daily syndication. Don't forget to look over our 2023 TV schedule too if you want to catch your favorite game show.
A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).
