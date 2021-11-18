Why Dancing With The Stars Vet Erin Andrews Now Thinks Getting Fired Was The 'Best Thing' For Her

Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars is dwindling down to its final contestants, meaning we’re getting to the end of the second season without previous hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Ever since the two departed from the series and Tyra Banks took over, things have changed considerably. Andrews now thinks it may have been for the better.

Erin Andrews co-hosted DWTS with Tom Bergeron from 2014-2019. It was a shock when ABC announced that both hosts would be departing from the celebrity dance competition series. Two years after her exit, Andrews admitted to Us Weekly that getting fired was actually the “best thing” for her:

I give my best to them. My schedule has been so crazy with [football commentating], the clothing line, the podcasts … trying to have a baby, that I think it was the best thing for me. They wanted to go a different direction, and they’re doing that now. So, hopefully they’re happy.

Even though many fans have not liked the way Tyra Banks has been hosting the past two seasons, it looks like it was for the best, at least for Erin Andrews. Now when it comes to her former co-host Tom Bergeron, the two are still close, as has been proven numerous times on social media. And that is one thing that Andrews will always have from the show:

Tom and I will always be attached to the hip and super, super close as well. I love him so much. He’s one of the best, very fun [people] to have a couple of cocktails with — kind of an afternoon situation.

It’s nice to know that despite the two of them no longer being on Dancing with the Stars, Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron are still “attached to the hip.” Even though it wasn’t completely clear why ABC decided to let the co-hosts go, Andrews had nothing but sweet things to say about her six years on the series.

In 2017, news broke that the sports journalist was secretly battling cervical cancer. She had declined to let her colleagues know that she was undergoing cancer treatments. Andrews seems to be in good health now and focusing on other things, both personal and professional. DWTS may be different now but one thing that will never change is the memories that Andrews has from the series.

Hopefully Erin Andrews will come back to Dancing with the Stars in the future in some way, shape, or form, even if it’s just for a single episode. In the meantime, the Season 30 finale of Dancing With the Stars airs this Monday, November 22 on ABC! It has been a history-making season with some surprises along the way, so be sure to tune in to see how it ends.