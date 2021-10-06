Why Emily Ratajkowski Is Actually ‘Frustrated’ After Those Robin Thicke Groping Allegations Came Out

A few days ago, news broke that Emily Ratajkowski, who became famous following filming in the buff for Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” video, had some troubles with the Masked Singer judge during the shoot. Specifically, she alleged Thicke at one point put his hands on her nude breasts while the cameras were rolling. Days later, Ratajkowski now says that she is “frustrated” by the way the whole situation has been handled.

Emily Ratajkowski wrote about the alleged groping incident in her upcoming book release My Body. The story went viral ahead of the release of the book after an article in The Sunday Times reported on her comments about what had happened back when the music video was filming. Now the model, actress and new author is sharing her feelings related to the information leaking before she says she was ready for it to come out. She noted:

What’s frustrating is I didn’t come out with it, it was leaked. It’s been hard for me, I really like to have control over my image and I wrote this book of essays to share the whole story and all sides of it, and I feel like it turns into a clickbait frenzy and all of a sudden words like ‘sexual assault’ and ‘allegations’ are getting thrown around rather than people reading the actual essay… I’m just looking forward to when people will be able hear things in my own words.

In the book, Emily Ratajkowski wrote that she had originally been having a great time filming on the female-driven set, but that Robin Thicke had allegedly been drinking too much as filming progressed. At one point she wrote that she “felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger's hands cupping my bare breasts from behind.” The event led her to feel “humiliation,” though she also wrote she didn’t react in the moment. Now, speaking to Extra , it seems as if her comments about the situation as she remembered it didn’t come out in the time or manner that she’d hoped.

This isn't the first time "Blurred Lines" has dealt with controversy. The song has made headlines a variety of times from Miley Cyrus' famous foam finger to lawsuits and more.

Ratajkowski went on to say that the information about her time on “Blurred Lines” is part of a larger essay and that having the “nuance” will help readers to understand her point in a way the quotes that rolled around reportedly didn’t. She also told the outlet:

Everything I talk about is about the evolution of my politics and it's not some big reveal, it's not some crazy thing, it's a part of a larger essay. I'm just excited for people to hold nuance and understand that.

My Body is expected to officially come out on October 19, 2021 and is currently available for pre-order. You'll be able to get Emily Ratajkowski's full perspective on what happened with "Blurred Lines" as well as on a variety of other topics then. She'll join the slew of celebrities who have books coming out this year.