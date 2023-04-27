Why Grey's Anatomy And Station 19 Aren't Airing New Episodes This Week, And When They’ll Return

Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy are ratcheting up the drama as they approach their season finales. The surgeons of Grey Sloan Memorial have battled anti-abortion protesters , endured unexpected love triangles and struggled to say goodbye to some beloved characters so far in Season 19. Meanwhile, on the firefighting side of things, there’s been a change of leadership at Station 19’s firehouse, the death of a firefighter and ever-enduring hope for a Marina baby . However, fans hoping to get their weekly dose of Seattle excitement will have to wait a little longer, as Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 are not airing new episodes on Thursday, April 27. What’s going on, and when will they return?

Why Aren’t Grey’s Anatomy And Station 19 New Tonight?

It turns out the NFL Draft is to blame for the absence of new Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy on April 27. The big event is set to start at 8 p.m. ET — Station 19’s typical timeslot — and run all the way through midnight, pre-empting ABC’s normal Thursday programming. The NFL Draft will air on both ABC and ESPN, which are both owned by Disney. The first night features the first round of the draft, with Rounds 2 and 3 airing at 7 p.m. ET Friday and with the rest of the rounds starting at noon ET Saturday.

When Will Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy Return?

To be sure, the NFL Draft is an exciting event for NFL fans, who get to see the new additions coming to their teams, as well as college football fans watching their favorite players graduate to the pros. But that’s probably not much of a consolation to those who are craving their weekly dose of Seattle escapism. The good news is this won’t be an extended hiatus, and both shows will return with new episodes in their regular timeslots on Thursday, May 4.

Station 19 will air at 8 p.m. ET with “Dirty Laundry,” and from the looks of the preview, Natasha Ross (Merle Dandridge) will be dealing with the fallout of the photos that revealed her relationship with Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe). Take a look:

In addition to Natasha and Robert’s situation, it also looks like Sean Beckett (Josh Randall) is back after leaving to seek help for his drinking problem. It’ll be interesting to see how Theo Ruiz (Carlos Miranda) reacts to handing his captaincy back over. And what trouble lies ahead for Theo and Vic Hughes (Barrett Doss), with his old buddy Kate Powell (Kiele Sanchez) subbing in for an injured Ben Warren (Jason George)?

Meanwhile on Grey’s Anatomy, which will follow at 9 p.m. ET May 4, things look to be heating up between Link (Chris Carmack) and Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) as the orthopedic surgeon preps for a huge “jigsaw puzzle” of a surgery in “Come Fly with Me”: