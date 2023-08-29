RHOBH’s Erika Jayne Where She’s At Tom Girardi Divorce

The Real Housewives franchise has grown into a massive property since it first debuted on Bravo. Now a number of cities are airing new episodes at any point throughout the year, in addition to spin offs like Ultimate Girls Trips and the instant classic Welcome to Crappie Lake . One fan favorite city has always been The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , which is chock full of aspirational wealth. And RHOBH’s Erike Jayne recently shared where she’s at regarding divorce from Tom Girardi.

During her years on Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne was often shown flaunting her wealth, even releasing a single “It’s Expensive to Be Me.” But she ended up separating from her husband Tom Girardi shortly before he was accused off fraud. Fans have followed Erika’s legal battle for the past few seasons, and recently opened up to People about where things stand with Tom. As she put it,

I'm separated. It's hard to divorce. It's the lowest thing on my radar right now because I have other legal battles to fight out that I'm getting dragged into. So, fuck the divorce. I'm separated. We have separate lives. I've not seen Tom since the day I left, and it is what it is.

Well, there you have it. It looks like there aren’t any plans for Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi to get officially divorced. Although given how many legal battles they’re both embroiled in due to the fraud allegations, it makes sense that this wouldn’t be at the top of their priorities. Still, she insists that she hasn’t seen him at all since walking out years ago.

Jayne spoke to People while celebrating the opening of her Las Vegas Residency. Obviously the conversation turned to the Real Housewives, as well as her ex-husband of 21 years. The situation are still playing out in court, while Erika Jayne is going into her third season of RHOBH since things went down.

Erika Jayne has been facing legal issues related to her marriage to Tom Girardi, specifically where the money that funded her lifestyle and career came from. Jayne maintained she knew nothing about the inner workings of the law firm Girardi & Keese, or the financial planning of her ex. Still, her name has been brought into a number of cases by the victims who were reportedly scammed out of their settlement money.

The RHOBH icon has been fighting to prove that she didn’t know about what was happening at Girardi & Geese, while also hoping to keep on to certain very expensive gifts from Tom Girardi . That includes Erika Jayne’s diamond earrings , which were a plot point on the show. But she’s maintained her spot as a Housewife, while also returning to music with her new Las Vegas show.