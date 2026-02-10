Why High Potential Isn't Airing New Episodes On ABC For A While, And When It'll Return

It feels like High Potential fans were just clamoring for the show’s return due to its extended midseason break, and we’re already going back into that mindset so soon into the 2026 TV schedule. Kaitlin Olson’s brainy LAPD consultant Morgan sadly won’t be foiling any clever criminals’ plots this week, and we’ll indeed be waiting a bit longer than one might expect before we see her, Karadec and the rest of the squad back in action.

We last saw High Potential’s two leads playing up their “Will they?, Won’t they?” potential work romance, with Karadec looking very longingly at his partner, despite already having what should be a rekindled romance with Susan Kelechi Watson’s Lucia. So I can only hope that other viewers are happy to continue theorizing about where things will go next, since it’ll be a couple of ticks before we see them again.

Why High Potential Will Be Off The Air For Several Weeks

Those hoping to catch Episode 213 on Tuesday, February 10, will be out of luck. ABC is following up the latest new episode of Will Trent with a double-repeat block with the midseason finale and premiere airing back to back. A similar scenario will go down on Tuesday, February 17, with two more repeats set to air in the 9:00 and 10:00 time slots (again after a new ep of Will Trent).

While ABC hasn’t officially released any statements addressing why the show will be on pause, one likely reason is to avoid any and all competition with all of NBC’s sports coverage, from the Super Bowl to the Winter Olympics being held in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. The Games always garner a lot of viewers across NBCU’s various linear TV channels, as well as Peacock, so it’s not all that strange for scripted shows to schedule new eps around the competitions.

The following week, on February 24, audiences won’t have any repeats to contend with, as that’s the date chosen by Donald Trump to hold the first State of the Union address of 2026. Obviously High Potential won’t be the only series taking that night off, with the White House feed airing across each of the major broadcast networks, although Will Trent will still be airing a new episode, as its time slot is ahead of the SOTU start time.

For those who may be wondering why ABC is still going hard on Will Trent and not High Potential, Ramón Rodríguez's drama only kicked its fourth season off a month ago as a midseason entry, so there are still more than enough episodes to go without the need for further schedule optimizing.

When High Potential Will Return With New Episodes

WIth the potential for ABC to make further changes, High Potential is currently set to resume Season 2 on Tuesday, March 3, at its usual 9:00 p.m. slot. So we'll be going a full month without Morgan's charm and smarm, and just saying it makes me feel like I'm going into withdrawals.

To lay out at least a little silver lining here, the first season of High Potential only lasted 13 episodes, and if Season 2 was the same length, the next episode would be the finale. Thankfully, ABC extended this season’s order to 18 eps, so when Morgan & Co. do return, we can still look forward to six more episodes.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming episode below!

High Potential will make its post-Olympics return in March, but fans can stream episodes via Hulu subscription and Disney+ subscription at any point.