I Need To Know Why Morgan And Ludo Split On High Potential, So I Asked The Showrunner About It

Spoilers below for the latest episode of High Potential, so be warned if you haven't yet watched on ABC or via Hulu subscription or Disney+ subscription.

At this point in my High Potential fandom, the clue-filled cases are just a fun means to an end, where said “end” is spending the remainder of the 2026 TV schedule exploring every nook and cranny of Morgan’s personal life. (Okay maybe not every cranny.) From the ongoing mystery involving Roman’s whereabouts to possible love triangles (albeit at work) and beyond, Morgan’s extracurriculars hold my interest more securely than cleverly convoluted crimes, and “Under the Rug” tiptoed around a very juicy sitch: Morgan and Ludo’s break-up.

One of High Potential’s biggest strengths in my eyes is the dependable platonic relationship that Morgan and Ludo have, since it allows for peaceful family gatherings without unnecessary TV drama. The unfortunate ramification there is that their son Elliot has kept hopes alive for their romance to be rekindled, sparking Taran Killam’s character to drop some hard truths. But while it might have felt like the whole story to the kiddo, the episode very purposefully cut away whenever Ludo was asked which one of them initiated the split.

High Potential showrunner Todd Harthan talked with CinemaBlend ahead of the winter premiere, and I addressed this father-son conversation by asking if the former couple’s history would become one of the complications Morgan will be dealing with later in the season. (It was previously touted as being a Season 2 topic.) Harthan told me:

Possibly, yeah. Full disclosure, it's one of those things that we've been talking about a lot in the back half, and trying to figure out when we want to unpack some more of that backstory. I'm actually just glancing to my right, looking at my menu of all the things we want to accomplish, and that is definitely on the list. Todd Harthan

Hopefully my question in and of itself provided the inspirational burst of energy to script out either a flashback or an exposition-filled sequence that digs back into that relationship. But that's probably too lofty a hope. Whatever the timeline for it ends up being, I was mostly comforted by the showrunner's words, especially since Taran Killam is pulling double network TV duties as a co-star on NBC's freshman comedy Stumble..

I can see why some fans might not think there is much left to dig into where that relationship is concerned, given his explanation to Elliot seen below.

We still like each other, and we still make a great team, and that is never going to change. But your mother and I realized we didn't make a great couple. No one did anything wrong. We just move at very different speeds. And trying to be people we weren't wasn't good for either of us. We realized we work better as friends. Ludo

Not that I think anything extremely salacious and world-shattering happened, but I also don't think Ludo would unburden all of his truths on his pre-teen son right after the kid divulged his desires for his parents to get back together. I'm sure it was crushing enough for it to hit home that there's likely no shot of it ever happening.

Plus, it's not like they split when Elliot was an infant or anything, given his young sibling, so he would have been around to see how Ludo and Morgan behaved around one another. Clearly they weren't openly having dragged-out arguments on a daily basis. But I gotta. think it's more than just moving at different speeds, unless the more recent kid's existence was completely unexpected, and that caused enough ripples to blow it all apart.

But that just makes me sad, since Chloe is the cutest li'l patoot, so I only want to believe that she was intentional, and that she never could have possibly broken up a marriage. Her face would heal wounds! Or something less extreme.

High Potential airs Tuesday nights on ABC at 9:00 p.m. ET, so keep watching to hopefully find out more details about the friendly former couple.