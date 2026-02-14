Why Fire Country And Sheriff Country Are Returning So Late In February

It’s been almost two months since Fire Country’s mid-season finale, which involved a major save and a truck flip , and the episode of Sheriff Country that ended with Travis’ fate in question . So, the wait for the programs' returns on the 2026 TV schedule has been hard to bear. It’s also been hard because said wait has been longer than usual. So, let's talk about why it has been so long and when the shows will be back.

Fire Country And Sheriff Country Are Not Airing New Episodes During The Winter Olympics

For reference, the break Fire Country and Sheriff Country are on right now is notably long. Looking back at Fire Country’s history, Season 1 returned on January 6, 2023, and Season 3 came back on January 31, 2025 (notably, Season 2 didn’t start until January 2024 because of the strikes, so there was no mid-season premiere). So, typically, the show’s winter hiatus lasts about a month. However, this year, that break will be over two months.

While CBS has not made an official statement about why, it's notable that its primetime lineup is not returning until after the Winter Olympics are over. Schedule gaps like this have also happened in years past during this event in particular.

NBC, the NBCUniversal networks and Peacock have taken over the 2026 TV schedule with their coverage of the games. This global sporting event began on February 6, and it will end on Sunday, February 22. Obviously, the Olympics are why NBC hits, like Law and Order: SVU, aren’t on right now, because it has and will continue to take over the primetime slots. However, it would also make sense if the other networks don’t want to compete with this massive sporting event.

The Winter Olympics only come once every four years and bring in tons of viewers; therefore, I can see why this could be a potential reason why shows like Fire Country and Sheriff Country aren’t back yet.

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. This includes both Sheriff Country and Fire Country.

When Fire Country And Sheriff Country Are Returning

Now, the majority of CBS’s primetime lineup will be back with new episodes the week of February 23, which is notably, the day after the closing ceremonies air for those with a Peacock subscription or NBC. Speaking about Sheriff Country and Fire Country, specifically, they will be back on Friday, February 27, at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively.

The evening will begin with Sheriff Country and an episode called “Crucible, Part 2.” It will pick up where the mid-season finale left off in the middle of the attack on the sheirffs’ department. According to the synopsis, “Mickey must do whatever it takes to protect her people,” and Travis’ life will be “on the line.” So, get ready for a high-octane and intense return come February 27.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Right after that episode, Fire Country will return with “One the Carpet.” First look images revealed that Michael Trucco will be back as Luke Leone, and the story will follow our characters as the wildfire from the mid-season finale spreads and “tough calls on the front lines spark even tougher questions back at headquarters.”