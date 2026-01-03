Ahead Of The Rookie Season 8, An EP Dropped A Chenford Update I Really Needed

After a long wait, The Rookie Season 8 will finally be premiering on the 2026 TV schedule this coming week. There should be much to look forward to, and not just because some of the characters are going to Prague. Also, there's the status of the dynamic between Chenford -- or characters Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen. Thankfully, an EP now has an update on the pair, and I've really needed this.

Season 7 of the ABC procedural ended on a major Chenford cliffhanger that saw Tim (Eric Winter) professing his love to Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) and, while it was very romantic and melted a lot of fans, it also proved to be disappointing for one reason. The speech was given while Lucy was dead asleep, meaning she didn’t hear any of it. Creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley told Collider what’s next for the two in Season 8, and there is a lot that needs to be explored:

I think the premiere is a must-see for Chenford fans. I'll say that. I think that there’s some real communication that still needs to happen between the two of them. Again, I'm very protective of the breakup journey because I do feel like there were many real underlying issues at stake that needed to be explored, and I didn't want to just cut corners on it. But I do think that we are heading, as I think I told you before, in a positive direction. So then, what does that look like, and what sort of complications and drama can we bring to them down the road?

When Tim and Lucy broke up, it was heartbreaking, especially since they had waited so long to be together. It was clear that they still loved and cared for each other and, while they were able to still be friends afterwards due to their unique bond, things were still tense between them. So, when Tim declared his love for her in the Season 7 finale, it really felt like everything was finally coming together.

That last point is why it was so heartbreaking that Lucy didn’t hear any of Tim's declaration of love. Still, the fact that the former couple is going to be talking (probably about a lot of things) during the new season could mean that they might be one step closer to getting back together.

For me, it's a relief knowing that Tim and Lucy are still on solid speaking terms, but it’s hard to predict how things will go down when they do eventually talk. Their breakup came as a shock, and the blame was mostly on Tim, who was going rogue and didn’t want to mix Lucy up in any of his activities. Lucy has been open about how much he hurt her, and even a promo for Season 8 shows her reiterating that sentiment to Tim. If anything, the door seems to be open on Chenford’s relationship, but it could take some time to mend it.

Following the breakup, Tim and Lucy went through a lot, especially in Season 7, and not just because of the one-sided confession. Earlier in the season, the two came in contact with some truth serum, with secrets being revealed as a result, and it opened up a whole new can of worms. What we have on our hands is a complicated will they/won't they relationship and, as much as I want these two back together, I'm eager to see their ups and downs play out in Season 8.

The Rookie can be unpredictable in general, which means it's hard to say what might happen not just for Chenford but the other characters as well. Fans will just have to tune in to see what happens this year. Season 8 premieres on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, and the episode will be streaming the next day for those with a Hulu subscription.