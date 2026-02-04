I'm Enjoying High Potential's Morgan And Karadec Build-Up More Than Expected (But With One Setback)

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched High Potential’s latest episode, “The Faust and the Furious,” on ABC or via Hulu subscription.

The closer we get to the end of High Potential’s second season, the more it seems like we might see Kaitlin Olson’s Morgan and Daniel Sunjata’s Karadec making legitimate romantic gestures to each other before we learn any concrete info about Roman. Had you told me that during Season 1, I might have raised hell, high water, and three irrefutable fusses over it. Now, however, I find myself unexpectedly drawn into that developing relationship, or at least how the two characters are reacting to each other as of late.

Of course, the path to romantic bliss is currently blocked by a few things, such as their current partnership on the job front, Morgan’s seeming inability to hold a steady relationship, and the fact that Karadec has reconnected with his former fiancé (as portrayed by Susan Kelechi Watson). On the one hand, that makes the flirtatious flashes more exciting, but on the other, it’s keeping me from going all in.

(Image credit: ABC)

I'm Kinda Sorta Maybe Halfway Not Against A Morgan/Karadec Hookup Anymore

To be sure here, I'm not petitioning for the two colleagues to jump into bed together the second the next episode kicks off. I would still much rather see Morgan and Karadec going through a total slow-burn development here, since the second they actually do make it to the next level of attraction, everything about their dynamic is going to change. If they ended up sleeping together (or even kissing), I can’t imagine Morgan would be able to waltz into the precinct without having another panic attack.

But for all that I can still recognize the reasons why these characters should NOT be together from a story perspective, it’s the performances from both Kaitlin Olson and Daniel Sunjata, and the way the camera lingers on their faces, that has started to turn me from skeptic into believer. A hesitant believer, I must qualify.

On paper, the pair aren’t exactly symbolic of compatibility. Karadec is meticulous, organized, by-the-book and quite sure of himself if just about any given situation. Meanwhile, Morgan is a less self-assured and more chaotic seat-of-her-pants kind of gal, and while she’s quite confident in the myriad factoids she’s retained throughout her life, that tenacity fades once her own personality and issues are put under the microscope.

But as they say, opposites attract, and while Morgan’s behavior around others indicates she doesn’t see her partner as more than an occupational pillar to lean on — such as championing him rekindling his relationship with Lucia — her actions when no one else is watching seem to go against that. Similarly, Karadec doesn’t ever seem outwardly into her, but the way they bid farewell to each other post-panic attack was absolutely there to show audiences that he’s coming around. Which isn’t necessarily the best move.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: ABC)

But There's One Big Lucia-Sized Setback Holding My Full Interest Back

As a general plot point, I totally understand the value in giving Karadec a large-looming ex, and making him the cause for their split. It not only gives him a non-Morgan element to put his attention on, but also shows viewers that he, like Morgan, has major difficulties balancing his professional life with his personal life. It puts the idea in our heads that having a similarly ill-fated romantic history could potentially be the shared foundation that the two protagonists can build on top of.

However, usually when TV shows introduce former flames like this into the equation, it will be obvious anyone watching why the break-up occurred. With Lucia, though, the only obvious thing is that Karadec was a moron for breaking that off, as she seems like a true catch in every which way. Not that we’ve seen THAT much of her thus far, but Susan Kelechi Watson just oozes charm and allure, and without raising a single red-tinged flag. That detail would obviously be a huge plus if anyone actually expected her and Karadec to stay together.

Alas, that relationship is not destined for the long haul, which means audiences will either have to harshly judge Karadec for once again splitting up with Lucia without any outwardly negative problems, or the writers will have to make Lucia do something so terrible that the only possible outcome is a break-up. I honestly don’t see how that could happen without a full-episode backstory, so I’m gearing up to judge Karadec’s choices with extreme harshness.

Though I guess if pivoting away from Lucia actually does make him that much more available for Morgan, then I guess that’s not a bad thing. But all this guesswork is just making my head (and heart) hurt. If Lucia ever needs a shoulder to cry on, though…

High Potential airs new episodes every Tuesday night on ABC at 10:00 p.m. ET.