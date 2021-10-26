Why Legacies Is Finally Bringing In The Originals’ Claire Holt For Season 4

Season 4 of Vampire Diaries spinoff Legacies will be welcoming a familiar face back to Mystic Falls in the not-too-distant future. Claire Holt is set to reprise her role of Rebekah Mikaelson in an episode of Legacies in November, but what brings her back?

According to the episode’s synopsis (via TVLine), Rebekah tracks down her niece after Hope makes a decision that could change her life forever. Rebekah is determined to get through to her. Fans haven’t seen Claire Holt as Rebekah since The Originals came to an end so it will definitely be nice to see her. There is no telling what path Hope has chosen after everything she’s gone through, but if anyone can get through to her, it will be Aunt Rebekah.

Claire Holt is the latest TVD/The Originals star to come to Legacies, and Hope’s second aunt to visit, as Riley Voelkel appeared as Freya Mikaelson in one episode in 2019. With Hope’s mother dying in The Originals, it’s been a while since she’s had a motherly figure to look up to. Her aunts are really the options so it’s good to know that while we don’t see them as often, that they are still in her life.

Fans first saw Claire Holt as Rebekah Mikaelson on The Vampire Diaries beginning in 2011, where she would have a recurring role over the next few years and soon, have a main and then recurring role in the show’s first spinoff, The Originals. It’s not surprising to hear that Rebekah is trying to look after Hope, as she shared a deep and loyal bond with older brothers Klaus, Hope’s father, and Elijah. At the end of Season 1 of The Originals, Rebekah is the only person Klaus trusts baby Hope with, so the two of them leave town so she’s safe.

It’s clear that Hope and Rebekah grew close over the years, and it’s likely that Hope even sees her aunt as a mother figure. It’s been a while since we saw Rebekah so it should be interesting to see how her relationship with Hope has evolved (or not), especially after the heartbreaking deaths of Klaus and Elijah in The Originals’ series finale. Hopefully this won’t be the last time Rebekah comes to Mystic Falls and we’ll see her again soon, even if it’s only for a little bit.

Claire Holt returns as Rebekah Mikaelson in the November 11 episode of Legacies, “I Thought You’d Be Happier To See Me” at 9 p.m. EST on The CW! The story of Legacies is no less complicated for Hope or any of the others in Season 4, so don't miss an episode to keep on top of the action. Check out what else to look forward to in CinemaBlend’s 2021 fall TV guide.