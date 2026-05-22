Alison Sweeney’s Having A Big Year At Hallmark, But Will We See Her In The Countdown To Christmas?
Come home for the holidays!
Alison Sweeney’s face is a familiar one to any fan of the Hallmark Channel, but this year has been especially busy for the actress. Just five months into the 2026 TV schedule, we’ve already seen her star in Romance at Hope Ranch (where her daughter made her acting debut) and two Hannah Swensen Mysteries. Sweeney spoke to CinemaBlend recently, and I had to ask if we’ll see more of her on this year’s Hallmark schedule — say, around Christmas time, maybe?
Alison Sweeney’s latest project Best Served Cold: A Hannah Swensen Mystery premiered earlier this month and marked her 14th movie in the franchise. It also served as her third offering for Hallmark this year so far, with previous releases coming in February and March. How on earth is she spitting these movies out so quickly? She told me:
OK, so Alison Sweeney apparently spent last year churning out movies, and I’m imagining Hallmark with a stockpile of options that they can slot in for whatever appropriate holiday throughout the year — or when Hallmark audiences are in need of a new delicious mystery to solve!
As for whether or not any of those projects in the stockpile are themed for the holidays, Alison Sweeney couldn’t confirm or deny, but I’m keeping my hopes up given how special she knows the Countdown to Christmas is. She said:
It’s only May, so we’ve still got a while before we can start thinking too hard about this year’s Christmas slate. But that doesn’t mean we don’t have at least a little info. Lacey Chabert — Alison Sweeney’s co-star in The Wedding Veil trilogies — is teaming up with Disney World for Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True, which will be part of the 2026 Countdown to Christmas.
I’m excited to see what else is coming our way — not just for the holidays, but for the months leading up to it. How many more times will we see Alison Sweeney? We’ll have to wait and see!
If you missed it the first time around, you can catch Best Served Cold: A Hannah Swensen Mystery at 8 p.m. ET Friday, May 22, on Hallmark or streaming on Hallmark+.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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