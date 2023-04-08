Why Prince Harry Reportedly Didn’t Meet Up With King Charles During His Trip To London

Considering Prince Harry doesn't find himself in the UK all that often now, whenever he goes back it’s big news. The Duke of Sussex returned to London for a tabloids lawsuit that many big names were involved in, including Elton John, and it was a big deal. As this lawsuit has gone on, people noticed that the prince hadn’t met up with his family, and it was reported that the “trust is gone,” between him and the other royals. Now, a source has clarified why the youngest son of King Charles didn’t see his father on the trip, and if it’s true, in terms of this trip, there's no drama at all.

A source revealed to ET that there is allegedly no dramatic reason the king and his son didn’t meet up, they simply weren’t in the same place at the same time. They said:

They were unable to meet due to the king’s busy schedule surrounding his first overseas Royal Tour.

The explanation continued as the source explained that King Charles was reportedly not in London or Windsor because he was getting ready for his first trip to Germany as the king. Continuing the explanation, the source said that Prince Harry allegedly knew about his dad's upcoming trip, and there was “no slight intended,” by the two not meeting up.

While there may not have been any drama surrounding Prince Harry and his family on this trip, there’s still a lot of speculation about if the Duke of Sussex will go across the pond again for his father's coronation. The same source told ET that the discourse around the coronation is much more trepidatious than the conversation regarding this recent trip to London. They explained that King Charles does want his son at the ceremony, however, allegedly the family is worried that the Duke and Duchess’ attendance could be a distraction, saying:

The big concern is the chaos that could overshadow the coronation if they attend. No one wants to see the focus taken away from King Charles with the press focused on Harry and Meghan and past family squabbles.

This source ended their conversation regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s coronation attendance, saying there is a “fear” that if they were to go to the ceremony “more private matters could be made public.”

Talk about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attendance has been emphasized as the coronation gets closer on the 2023 TV schedule . It also seems clear that the Royal Family would rather have the attention on the king, and not the discourse surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with the Royal Family.

We don’t know if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the coronation, but they have been invited. It’s been reported that if the couple decides to attend they will likely not have a place in the king’s procession , and they will probably have other instructions to follow .