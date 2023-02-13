Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Will Be Invited To The Coronation But With Some Instructions On What Not To Do

Ever since the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II back in early September, 2022, there have been plenty of questions about what would come next for the royal family. Obviously, her son, Prince Charles, would now be in charge, but one thing that millions of royal watchers wondered about was whether or not Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, would be invited to Charles’ eventual coronation ceremony . Now, it looks like they will, indeed, be invited to the historical occasion, but the couple will reportedly have some strict instructions on what not to do while there.

What Will Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Not Be Able To Do At King Charles’ Coronation?

As one might imagine, even without paying very close attention to the royal family, the already tense relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (caused by them leaving their royal duties behind in January 2020) and basically everyone else in Britain's royal family has been on even shakier ground lately. Not only did the duo release a widely-watched Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan , about their time in the UK, but the prince also released his popular memoir at the beginning of this year, Spare , which revealed several wild new allegations , upsetting many in the family.

With the coronation coming up in a few months, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield has told GB News that if the Sussexes are hoping to get an invite, they will likely be in luck, but there will be one big caveat. As she said recently:

A source close to the royal family says that Harry and Meghan should be prepared to talk to senior royals about nothing but the weather, which we can all understand. Those two can’t keep their mouths shut. Loose lips sink ships!

This does make total sense. While I doubt that, even if the two are eager to attend his father’s coronation, that they would go in looking to stir up trouble right then and there, we do all get why those at the head of “the institution” (i.e. those running the business of the royal family ) would want to make sure there were clear instructions about their expected behavior before they set foot back in the U.K.

It was just about a day ago that an insider close to the royals said they also believed the duke and duchess would be invited, noting that Charles wanted both his children at such an important event in his life to “ mend the relationship within the family ,” and was hoping the invitation would help that process along (though they supposedly won’t be seated with those who are still working royals ). But, it was also noted that not sending that invite would “look terrible,” and Schofield echoed that thought by saying that it would lead to a “PR nightmare” if the couple weren’t at least asked to attend.