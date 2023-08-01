Why Stars On Mars Might Have Another Celebrity Voluntarily Leave Soon

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Stars On Mars episode "Solar Flare." Read at your own risk!

We're in the final stretch of episodes on Stars On Mars, but it seems like the end can't come soon enough for some of the celebrity participants. Not long after the contestants voted out Ronda Rousey with her blessing, it's looking like another celebrity is plotting a voluntary exit in an upcoming episode. So, what's going on with Lance Armstrong, and is he going to leave?

Something is definitely up with Lance Armstrong, but we'll have to wait until next week's episode, "We Are Not Alone," to find out what's happening. The preview featured a brief scene with Armstrong speaking to celebrity chef and recent newcomer Cat Cora in the gym. Armstrong confessed the following to his co-star:

I woke up today and I just said, 'I'm going home.'

Lance Armstrong seemed discouraged and upset when he said it, which made it seem like he felt sure his time on Stars On Mars was up. Based on what was happening in the scene, it seemed like this was a conversation happening before any challenge had occurred. If this were after a challenge, everyone would be waiting in the main area and pods for a decision to be made on who is leaving.

Lance Armstrong Has Struggled Due To Discussing Controversial Issues

It's certainly been a struggle for Lance Armstrong in Stars On Mars ever since he made polarizing comments about trans athletes needing their own separate category to compete. Ever since then, he's been alienated by other celebrities like now red-headed Ariel Winter and Olympian Adam Rippon, and has lost people who would regularly talk to him in the last few eliminations.

Is it possible that he drama has finally driven Lance Armstrong to quit? I think it's a possibility, and I don't think the former professional athlete will be all that upset if he loses Stars On Mars seeing as his attitude on the show seems the opposite of others like Tom Schwartz, who was thrilled to be involved. It would be weird to voluntarily leave the game at this stage with so few episodes remaining, however, so I'd have to think he's just completely over it to leave at this stage.

Could Lance Armstrong Be Worried About Others Voting Him Out?

One other possibility I've considered is that the former cyclist isn't talking about voluntarily leaving but rather his fear that whoever is base commander will actively try to ensure he's out of the game after the upcoming mission. I'm not 100% sold on this theory because the decision of who stays and who goes is not entirely on the base commander, but it is an option.

It's also possible that Lance Armstrong took a tally of the remaining people in Stars On Mars, and realized he had fewer people in his corner than out and realized his time was almost at an end. We'll just have to wait and see for sure, and find out if Armstrong really is considering leaving in the upcoming episode and what the circumstances are.

Stars On Mars airs on Fox on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET and is also available to stream with a Hulu subscription. There's not much season left, so be sure to keep up with episodes and prepare for the exciting season finale in a few weeks.