Why The Cosby Show’s Raven-Symoné Doesn’t Remember Very Much About Filming The Sitcom

Having been in the public eye since age three, Raven-Symoné’s reach has spanned across multiple generations as viewers watched her grow up. The entertainer has played multiple beloved characters over the decades, from Raven Baxter to The Cosby Show’s Olivia Kendall. Even though the latter sitcom has been off the air for three decades, some viewers still associate her with the latter role. but while audiences may remember every funny one-liner and scene from the iconic sitcom, the same can’t be said for Raven-Symoné herself. Years after the comedy ended, the actress revealed why she doesn’t remember filming The Cosby Show.

Even as a toddler, Raven-Symoné left a lasting impact on The Cosby Show despite her abbreviated time on the series. While some can count her age toward the memory lapse, the lack of memories from filming the ratings-topping sitcom disturbed the veteran actress, so she sought out help. The Raven’s Home star revealed on TV One's Uncensored how not remembering the iconic sitcom led to an important medical diagnosis.

Yeah, when I turned 18, I knew something was going on, so I started going to therapy, and it’s dissociation. I just blackout, I turn into who I’m supposed to be when the camera’s on, and then, I come back to when normal life resumes.

Seeking professional help gave Raven-Symoné the perspective she needed for understanding her memory lapses related to her acting career. While the That’s So Raven alum doesn’t remember much about The Cosby Show, living with the dissociative disorder has its positives and negatives. While the entertainer may not remember actually filming the show, she does have other memories from her time on the iconic sitcom. The Hollywood star recalled the intimate behind-the-scenes moments from filming the show, saying:

Honestly, I don’t remember working with… I don’t remember a scene. I don’t remember anything while… [if] it’s a rehearsal or a camera. I remember the smell of the soul food coming out of his [Bill Cosby] dressing room. I remember this, okay so when we opened the show in front of a live studio audience, you had to walk up these stairs and we came down that classic staircase. I remember standing up there and playing with the wood before I went down. I do not remember as soon as the camera starts, something clicks off, and I do what I’m trained to do.

While she dissociated herself from the bulk of her scenes and lines, Raven-Symone seemed to enjoy her time on The Cosby Show in other ways, and at least she can now understand why no memories exist from that time. The actress also revealed she still has a close relationship with her former co-star Malcolm-Jamal Warner, so hopefully that also helps.

Fans who wish to remember key scenes with Olivia Kendall & Co., check out The Cosby Show on Prime Video.