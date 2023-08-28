3 Wild Moments Big Brother 25 Cut From The Pressure Cooker Episode's CBS Airing

Those who only watch broadcast episodes Big Brother are probably sick of hearing this by now (if they've been told this at all), but so much content can be missed if you don't watch the live feeds. The latest episode adds credibility to that belief, and it featured the big return of the Pressure Cooker. With that, viewers saw Cameron Hardin win the Head of Household and nominate Blue Kim and Jag Bains. Unless you saw the live feeds though, you missed some truly wild moments that were edited out.

Fortunately, CinemaBlend is streaming Big Brother using a Paramount+ subscription. So we can recap some of the wildest moments from the long competition that viewers missed out on if they only watched the episode. Among the omitted scenes was a relatively strange ordeal that saw Matt Klotz relive himself:

(Image credit: CBS)

Matt Peed Himself During The Competition

Big Brother's Matt Klotz admitted during the episode that he wasn't trying to win the game. That's somewhat hard to believe, however, given the great lengths he went to stay in it. For the record, Matt remained in the competition until five in the morning, so that's roughly about six hours. He also peed himself to stay in his spot, which again, is not something I would do if I was intentionally throwing a competition. Matt later regretted the moment captured on the live feeds, which made for a hilarious clip:

Matt say's I peed for nothing lol #bb25 pic.twitter.com/PrQLFgNx13August 25, 2023 See more

If Matt truly meant to throw the competition, that's some real dedication. I can't say I would do the same but, hey, I think it's a safe bet that there's no one in the game that thinks he intentionally lost the Pressure Cooker competition.

(Image credit: CBS)

Most Of The Flies In The Punishment Were Dead In The Box

Once Matt was eliminated, he was made to open a box that released flies on the Big Brother Houseguests. The episode showed people swatting and pushing away the insects, but the reality is that many of the bugs were dead by the time they were released. On X (formerly Twitter), there were plenty of reactions from those who witnessed it, and the Houseguests couldn't stop laughing about how it failed. For some reason, the series decided to nix that and even showed contestants merely swatting the air. In fairness, Mecole did let go of her button after hitting out at a bug, so maybe a few of them survived long enough to justify that edit.

(Image credit: CBS)

Cirie Yelled At Jared For Witholding Information

Cirie has done an excellent job of not blowing her cover and revealing she's Jared's mom. But with almost everyone still inside during the Pressure Cooker competition and only Izzy Gleicher around to hear it, she let her mama bear side out. When Jared started griping about Cirie and Izzy not trusting him, she tore into her son for not previously sharing information on Hisam that would've been helpful to know before they decided to evict him.

It was a bit nerve-racking seeing Cirie in full-on mom mode, letting her son know he was out of line. While the rant was long, the bit at the end, which you can read below, encapsulated the gist of the conversation:

Every time I told you something, you know what you said to me? 'Why do you think that? Why do you feel that way?' And then I told you, 'Because this, because this, because this.' That's all we're asking right now is when you say this–and it's not that you didn't trust me. It's that you wanted to know to make a rational decision, why am I coming to this conclusion. And you asked me that a lot of times, 'Why ya'll feel this way, or why you feel that way.'...Why can't I say the same thing to you without you feeling like we don't trust you?

Cirie was upset with Jared, and she didn't even know he told Blue about their familial relationship yet. The whole clip is worth watching if you're looking for some real drama, and you can even see Izzy awkwardly staring off into the distance to avoid getting involved:

cirie is upset with jared for not telling her earlier that hisam told him to never trust them. #bb25 pic.twitter.com/7n12PQw1BdAugust 25, 2023 See more

With all of the above in mind, there are some major moments that non-Big Brother live feed viewers are missing out on. Perhaps these big moments will help convince a few people to check out the additional material. Then again, they may just settle for getting updates from CinemaBlend to stay in the know. In any case, all of this is just further evidence as to why the live feeds are integral to the game!

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET and on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. With football starting soon, expect to see some changes to the episode schedule -- and to stay up late as a result.