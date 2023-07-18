CBS Announced A Change For Big Brother Season 25, And I'm Already Exhausted

Big Brother Season 25 is coming up in August, and we're slowly learning a bit more about it. Fans are conditioned to "expect the unexpected," per the show's tagline, but I'm not sure anyone expected a big schedule change to the series this season. Fans will watch the CBS reality series a lot later for at least part of the season and I'm already exhausted thinking about it.

CBS released its fall schedule, and while Big Brother will start out Season 25 with a normal schedule, that will change in the fall. When that kicks off, the series will start airing on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET, both of which are fairly standard. The real kicker is that once the NFL season starts, fans won't be able to tune in until 10:00 p.m. ET on Sundays to watch the new episode on the network or stream it with their Paramount+ subscription.

During the past few seasons, Big Brother typically had 60 Minutes for a lead-in. This time around, CBS will be airing repeat episodes of Yellowstone ahead of the reality series, with the number depending on how many NFL games air that day. If it's a single game, there will be two episodes of Yellowstone starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. If it's a football double-header, then it'll just be one episode of Yellowstone at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Big Brother fans needing to stay up until around 10:00 p.m. ET on Sunday night to learn anything from the Head of Household winner to nominations closer to 11:00 p.m. ET is quite a big ask. I would not be surprised if there are people who will be keeping tabs on the live feed spoilers and taking a look at who was put on the block if they have to be at work early the next morning.

As a fan, I can't help but feel like Big Brother is once again being pushed to the wayside during the fall season. Usually, however, it's that the tail end of the season is interrupted by the start of Survivor, whereas this almost feels worse. Fans will have to wait one to two hours later on Sunday than they have in past seasons, with its lead-in being reruns of a show that has already aired elsewhere. I should also add that Big Brother will air on Wednesdays ahead of the fall season, but will be moved to Tuesday to accommodate the supersized Survivor and The Amazing Race seasons .

As mentioned, however, those unwilling to stay up that late for results can learn the nominations and winner of the veto ceremony well before that. If ever there was a time for a casual fan to get some beginners tips for watching the live feeds , this may be it.

Beyond schedule changes, Big Brother fans will learn more about Season 25 during an anniversary special. The end of the special, which airs on July 26th at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, will feature a sneak peek at the house, and even offer up some a tease or two about what the big twist will be . I'm still hoping for a fairy tale theme , though at this point, I'd be content with anything that isn't yet another spin on the beach aesthetic.