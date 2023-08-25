Big Brother Spoilers: Who Won The Week 4 HOH, And What Hisam Goueli Thinks They Should Do To Further Their Game
The Pressure Cooker competition has concluded.
Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 25 live feeds as of Friday, August 25th. Read at your own risk!
Hisam Goueli tried his hardest to find some path to avoid being blindsided, but unfortunately, he was deemed too powerful of a player to keep around. Though his time in Big Brother was short-lived, there's no denying Hisam was a strong player and had some good reads on the house overall. As such, CinemaBlend decided to ask him his thoughts on what the new Head of Household should do and how they can improve their game.
As a diehard fan, I'm watching Big Brother online with my Paramount+ subscription and learned the identity of the new HOH in the wee hours of the morning. Here's who won, and since there's not much game talk happening after almost everyone stayed up all night, what recent evictee Hisam Goueli believes they should do to further their game.
Cameron Won The Week 4 HOH
Cameron Hardin had to win this week to not be nominated once again, and credit to him, he rose to the challenge in the hardest competition possible. America Lopez and Mecole Hayes tried to snatch victory from their fellow Houseguest but he was able to hold on and has now guaranteed he won't see the block again this week.
What Cameron Should Do This Week, According To Hisam
Hisam Goueli may not be in the Big Brother house, but there's no denying his reads on the game were largely spot-on. As entertaining as the blindside was, I think many can agree with Hisam's take that it wasn't the best decision for Felicia Johnson or any of her allies to execute so soon. That's part of the reason he didn't see it coming, so I'd argue he deserves a pass on being blinded to his betrayal.
I had a chance to speak to him once Cameron's HOH win was set in stone and asked Hisam what he thought Cameron should do to secure himself a better standing in the game. Hisam was happy to oblige and proceeded to tell me that the main focus of Cameron's week should be "picking a side." He said:
Hisam was pretty spot-on with his analysis, which is impressive for someone who didn't have access to flawed live feeds or episodes to realize all of that. Cameron does need to pick a side, and as mentioned, he's on very shaky ground already with The Professors. He may be best served to side with the other alliance in the house, The Handful, or create a new one entirely to reunite against the powerful core of Cirie Fields, Felicia Johnson, and Izzy Gleicher.
Just because Hisam knows what Cameron should do, however, doesn't mean that Cameron knows what he should do. I'll be curious to see just how aware the Houseguest is of his position in the house. Hisam was part of conversations disparaging Cameron that he wouldn't be aware of. Will he target the people working to get him out of the game or be manipulated into taking away a potential ally?
We'll ultimately find out on a new episode of Big Brother, which airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET and on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Hopefully, Cameron makes a move to shake up the game even further because I'm loving the chaos of this season.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
I like good television but also reality television. His day largely consists of balancing his workload between reporting on the latest and greatest news in Star Trek and other sci-fi, as well as 90 Day Fiancé, WWE, Big Brother, and more.
Most Popular
By Mack Rawden
By Megan Behnke
By Ryan LaBee
By Ryan LaBee
By Megan Behnke
By Riley Utley