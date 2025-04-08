JoJo Siwa And Mickey Rourke Are In Celebrity Big Brother UK, And Their Wild First Interaction Is Giving Me Tremendous FOMO

The 2025 TV schedule has blessed us in the United States with some real quality shows, especially in reality television. That said, I couldn't help but be disappointed that CBS passed on doing a new version of Celebrity Big Brother this season, and now that I'm seeing JoJo Siwa and Mickey Rourke on the UK iteration, I'm having serious FOMO.

While the previous season of Celebrity Big Brother in the United States had some trouble kicking off its live feeds, the UK version wasted no time getting its celebs on camera in front of a captive audience. This led to a great moment when Mickey Rourke entered the house and was immediately forced into a conga line by JoJo Siwa:

Mickey Rourke entering the Celebrity Big Brother house and JoJo Siwa immediately accosting him to join a conga line. Life can be beautiful. pic.twitter.com/pIaB0aNLUOApril 7, 2025

It's a thing of beauty to witness, and it makes me upset that those in the United States have no legal means of watching the ITV program. I've watched Mickey Rourke unmask himself on The Masked Singer, and I've seen JoJo Siwa compete on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, but I'm not going to see either compete for the Head of Household.

For those feeling as bummed as I am that we aren't currently watching our a batch of celebs on live feeds with a Paramount+ subscription, there's a reason for that. Series EP Alison Grodner stated in December that Celebrity Big Brother traditionally returns in the United States as a counter-program to the Winter Olympics, so it's possible CBS will bring it back in 2026.

The Big Brother spinoff could use a redemption season after a tense finale full of awkward moments where everyone was upset with one of the two finalists, Todrick Hall. While a regular season of the series might've seen him win handedly, the celebrity Houseguests were not sequestered and saw each and every time he spoke ill of them behind their backs. Tate ended up winning the season in a landslide, and there were a lot of hurt feelings after.

It's not like that in every season, and it looks like the vibes are off to a positive start with JoJo Siwa leading the charge in Celebrity Big Brother UK. The starlet is known as a shining beacon of positivity, so it's no surprise she's leading the charge this season and even getting Mickey Rourke in on the fun. We'll see if that positivity holds after being stuck in close proximity with a bunch of other people for days on end and with the cameras rolling at all times.

As mentioned, Celebrity Big Brother UK is airing on ITV overseas, but we can't watch it in the United States. The good news is that summer isn't too far away, which means Big Brother Season 27 is coming to CBS soon!