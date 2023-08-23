Big Brother Spoilers: How Jared Fields Might've Just Damaged His And Cirie's Game In A Major Way

Warning! The following contains spoilers from Big Brother Season 25's live feeds as of Wednesday, August 23rd. Read at your own risk!

Jared Fields may not understand how good he has it in the Big Brother house. His mother, a legendary Survivor player known for her social game, is slowly taking control. That's partially thanks to their familial connection, which is a secret to everyone but their biggest ally, Izzy Gleicher -- who could become a nightmare if the game goes sideways. Well, I should probably say this was a secret to everyone but Izzy, until Jared made a reckless game move that could significantly damage both his and Cirie's game.

If you're like CinemaBlend, then you've probably been streaming Big Brother online and with the help of a Paramount+ subscription, have been scanning the live feeds. Those who have been tuning in faithfully may already be aware of Jared's apparent faux pas. It looks like there's now another person who's aware of his connection to Cirie, and it's unclear at this point just how this person's newly gained knowledge might impact the game.

(Image credit: CBS)

Jared Seemingly Told Blue That Cirie Is His Mother

Jared and Blue Kim have gradually grown closer during their time together on Big Brother, and said bond recently turned into a full-blown "showmance." They ultimately engaged in some kissing (and other activities we won't get into), which made their relationship more than official in live feeders' eyes. Following all of that though, something interesting happened late Tuesday night. Check out the following moment from the live feeds, in which Blue learly says "Mama Cirie" while pretending to have a conversation with Jared's mom:

Jared: Mama F ask me what my mom would thinkBlue: Um...mama Cirie...Feeds cut. Does Blue know??#bb25Dude he totally told her. pic.twitter.com/BWeoXpbSkjAugust 23, 2023 See more

Now, there's still a chance we don't have the full context here, but live-feed viewers know Jared has been wanting to share this secret for a while. Ahead of the moment above, the Houseguest had already dropped several clues about Cirie being his mom ahead of this moment, so the idea of him spilling the beans isn't far-fetched. Something I can almost guarantee is that he did not do it with his mother's approval, and there's a good reason for that.

(Image credit: CBS)

Why Blue Knowing Jared And Cirie's Secret Could Damage Their Games

Blue is aligned with Jared, who is also in league with what was considered to be another major alliance in the house. Player allegiances are shifting now, but the "other side" has still been of the thinking that Jared was an unaffiliated ally struggling to help them find numbers to save their people. Now, Blue is armed with the knowledge that Jared was likely never working with them on their goals and is a double agent sabotaging their efforts. So will she keep that secret from allies or expose it to the house?

Big Brother 25's Live Feeds Are Great, But There Are Some Recurring Issues That Need Fixing (Image credit: CBS) Let's give the live feeds some updates.

It's hard to say. Based on her conversations with others in the house, it's easy for those watching the live feeds to get the impression that she's not as big into this romance as Jared is. She may give this information to other players if it's beneficial for her. However, she could also just as swiftly use it to be be forced into the main alliance after Jared alerts Cirie to his indiscretion. Blue should use this knowledge to protect her standing in the house, but one can't help but wonder if she'll use it to expose the mother-and-son duo.

If she does, their games would be heavily impacted by the revelation. Nearly everyone would feel blindsided by the news, and the clear advantage that Jared and Cirie had as a familial team. I think they'd immediately be nominated, and one of them would likely be sent home. Of course, this is all assuming Blue exposes their secret, and there's no guarantee of that happening, at this point.

Even if she keeps the secret safe for protection, this is going to be a hard obstacle to overcome. Cirie and Izzy have openly advocated for nominating Blue to the Bye Bye Bitches alliance in recent weeks. If Blue's up on the block, she'll likely share the big secret to protect herself. Now, Cirie may have to flip the narrative and find a way to keep Blue protected in addition to Izzy and Jared, which may mean cutting other allies she was closer with. In short, it's a mess, and I don't know how Jared didn't realize his decision would do nothing but hurt not only his game but his mom's as well.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET and on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET as part of the 2023 TV schedule. We'll have to wait and see what the fallout is from this reveal, and I know I'd love to see how "Mama Cirie" reacts to Jared telling her about it.