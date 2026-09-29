I Just Found Out The Wild Way Tom Cruise Watches Sports, And It's A Dream

Tom Cruise's life has always sounded slightly unreal to me. This is a man who flies helicopters, jumps motorcycles off cliffs, sends yearly Christmas cakes to former co-stars, and apparently thinks hanging from airplanes qualifies as another day at the office. So I probably should not be surprised to learn that even the way he watches sports sounds considerably more efficient than anything I have going on.

Bert Kreischer recently told a story about Cruise during an appearance on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, and TMZ posted a clip from the conversation on Instagram. Kreischer was talking with Rob Lowe, who worked with Cruise on The Outsiders, when he claimed people who have worked with the Mission: Impossible star have told him just how carefully his day is organized. He explained:

His life is fascinating. I can’t say how I know this but, like, he has everything planned out to a T. He has a person who trims down F1 and soccer so that in the gym they’ve just cut out all the commercials and all the highlights. So, he can go, ‘Oh, this race is great’ and he sees the best race anyone’s ever seen.

Kreischer was careful not to explain exactly where he heard this, so it is still a secondhand account rather than something the iconic '80s breakout star himself has confirmed. Still, the comedian sounded fascinated by what he had been told, for good reason. It seems like a dream.

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Imagine wanting to watch Formula 1 but never sitting through a commercial, red flag or long stretch where absolutely nothing happens. Instead, somebody just hands you "Sports: The Director's Cut." Same with soccer. No dead air. No waiting around. Somebody has apparently constructed the sports equivalent of a movie montage specifically so the Mission: Impossible franchise helmer can watch it while working out.

The ridiculous part is that this sounds like a completely believable Tom Cruise solution to television. The man famously throws himself into movies with an almost frightening level of preparation. Of course, he may have found a way to optimize watching sports too. According to Kreischer:

Then, he works out and as he works out they’re like TC’s coming up, get his food ready. And he walks in the room and food’s ready, the shower’s already steaming, like everything’s planned out. I find that pretty fascinating.

The Machine actor's story has since made the rounds online, with reports describing a support team that allegedly coordinates the small transitions throughout Cruise’s day. Hence, there is almost no wasted time between one thing and the next. A meal waiting for you sounds nice. A shower already steaming is certainly luxurious. But I’m still stuck on the sports editor.

Cruise has been open to being a bit controlling and, let’s say, highly "motivating" when it comes to squeezing as much as possible out of his day. For his upcoming role in Digger, he undergoes a complete physical transformation with the help of makeup effects. The process originally took hours in the chair, but the Top Gun star reportedly pushed the crew to get it down to about an hour. The guy knows how to optimize a movie schedule.

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Cruise has been associated with some spectacular celebrity perks over the years, but having someone personally recut an F1 race so you can watch nothing but the good parts while working out might be the first one I genuinely envy. I don’t need a private jet. I definitely don’t need to jump out of one. Just give me three hours of sports compressed into 45 minutes and leave the shower running.