Sydney Sweeney's Had A Tough Few Weeks, But At Least Belmont Cameli Sounds Excited About Working With Her

Sydney Sweeney can’t catch a break when it comes to ads she’s appeared in. People don’t like the context of her lingerie line . The Internet complained about her American Eagle ads . She managed to incur the ire of a bunch of female athletes over her gambling app ad which saw her wearing nothing but sports gear . It’s been a tough few weeks on the ad front, but in Sweeney’s onscreen life, business is booming. At least Off Campus’ Belmont Cameli sounds excited to be working with her.

Sydney Sweeney’s started getting into producing on her own, and her next role (notwithstanding the hotly anticipated sequel to The Housemaid which has also been getting off the ground ) will have her brand Honey Trap working with Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap. Even better? It’s a Sleepy Hollow film, and we’ve run down many of the details before.

Cameli told ET he’s stoked to work with the actress coming up, which is a nice change of pace from the comments Sweeney has been getting in recent weeks.

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That’s gonna be a really fun film to do. It’s heavily thematic and stylized. It’s a period piece. Sydney’s a fantastic actress, and I’m just really excited to be a part of this team. LuckyChap is producing; big fan of stuff they’ve done. I’m excited to dive into the world and ride a horse!

OK, so the Off Campus star generally sounds enthusiastic about everything to do with the experience and not just Sweeney. Although I guess he might be singing a different tune on set if he doesn’t have much experience working with horses. As we well know, horses can be tough, and actors often lie about experience , but this is one production that’s not yet fully off the ground. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.

I am excited to see the Euphoria star and the Off Campus star team up. Both really broke big in this industry in teen dramas with huge fanbases. Both also know very well what it’s like to deal with the rumor mill, as Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya feud rumors rolled around and Cameli’s dealt with the same type of thing regarding his co-star Ella Bright. Cameli's played a hockey player and we know Sweeney can rock hockey gear. I'm just saying, they have plenty in common.

This won’t be the first time Ms. Sweeney has done a period drama. She appeared in Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood sixties drama a while back. She was also in Ron Howard’s Eden, which was set in the 1930s. A Sleepy Hollow retelling has me excited, however, as it's a change of pace for both actors. Plus, I’m interested to see how it stacks up to Tim Burton’s Christina Ricci and Johnny Depp Gothic horror film from the ‘90s. If the whole thing takes Sweeney away from the ads game for a while, perhaps the Internet will get a break, as well.