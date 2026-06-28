I Just Found Out Tom Cruise And Millie Bobby Brown Are Real-Life Pals (And There Are Helicopters Involved)

Millie Bobby Brown is definitely no stranger to big action sequences, and she has the receipts to prove it! For instance, the teaser trailer for Enola Holmes 3 sees the actress running, jumping across staircases and wielding a shotgun on a moving carriage. With all of these high-intensity action scenes, it's fitting that the Stranger Things icon recently called herself a “female Tom Cruise.” On that note, I also just found out Brown and the Mission: Impossible actor are real-life pals, and their hangouts even involve helicopters.

Tom Cruise became very familiar with helicopters while filming of Mission: Impossible—Fallout. After going through some intense prep work to achieve that insane chopper chase scene in the action flick , he became a licensed pilot. And, per Millie Bobby Brown, the blockbuster star has apparently been trying to extend that love of the craft to her. The British actor recently spoke at the 92nd Street Y for a recording of an upcoming Happy Sad Confused podcast episode and revealed (via People ) that she'd “flown his helicopter before:” She also said this about her buddy:

He's a dear friend. He's a wonderful man and I'm very lucky to call him my friend. Tom does the craziest stuff. I think he's trying to get me to somehow fly a plane at some point.

Oh my! Then again, I guess I shouldn't have expected anything less from the daredevil of an actor. Funny enough, though, I'm not sure Brown wants to take him up further helicopter flights or a theoretical plane excursion:

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I was like, 'This is the last time I ever fly any of his equipment.’

I can’t say I blame her, as I certainly wouldn’t know what to do behind a helicopter cockpit either. But I give her a lot of credit for taking on that riveting experience.

As for Cruise, he not only used helicopters in movies, but he's also given generous rides to his adoring fans. He once took M: I co-star Hayley Atwell’s grandmother on a helicopter ride to tour London. The War of the Worlds actor also gave a ride to a family in Warwickshire during his filming breaks of M: I 7 & 8. Cruise landed in the family’s backyard after the Coventry Airport closed, and I'm still amazed that such a surreal moment actually happened.

All of that aside, though, I'm just living for the bond between Cruise and Brown. Celebrity friendships can be fun, but they're especially cool when they happen between stars that fans may not have expected to be chums. In this case, I love that stunt work also links these two stars.

Brown deserves her props for consistently doing stunts, even when it makes her want to throw up . She previously expressed how much she’s not a fan of climbing or falling for any of he projects she’s done. At the same time, the Damsel actress says on her Happy Sad Confused episode that she still takes pride in doing her own stunts and hopes to inspire young girls to do the same.

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