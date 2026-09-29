One Viral Tweet Claps Back At People Thinking This New Star Wars News Is A Disaster

I already have some concerns about the next Star Wars trilogy. I recently wrote about how fans are questioning Lucasfilm’s apparent return to the Skywalker Saga , and I’m still firmly in the camp that would rather spend some time exploring literally anywhere else in this enormous galaxy. One part of the latest news I’m considerably less worried about is Jon Watts. Still, that hasn't stopped a large outpouring of fan backlash to the director's hiring. Now a viral tweet is clapping back.

Watts is reportedly attached to direct the first movie in Simon Kinberg’s developing trilogy, and the reaction online has been rough. Some fans immediately questioned the choice, while others pointed toward their dislike of Skeleton Crew or argued that Lucasfilm is once again playing things far too safe. However, another viral response making the rounds, see below, essentially asked why everyone is acting like hiring the movie maker is some five-alarm disaster. I’m kind of with them.

What's with the Jon Watts hate? One minute he's the best, the next thing you are all just trying to tear him down. His last Spider-Man with Tom/Toby/Andy is arguably the best Marvel era one. You act as if he shot your dog. The internet is a funny place.September 28, 2026

To be fair, I do understand some of the frustration Star Wars fans are expressing, but why is the backlash against Jon Watts so loud? Let’s break it down.

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(Image credit: Disney, Lucasfilm)

Jon Watts Backlash Heated Up Pretty Fast

The Spider-Man director is not exactly the most exciting filmmaker choice. He isn't the type of director you hire when you want audiences wondering what strange auteur experiment Disney has cooked up. He spent three Spider-Man movies working comfortably within the MCU movie machine, then co-created Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. If you complain that Lucasfilm should be handing these movies to filmmakers with really aggressive, unmistakable styles, I can see the argument.

Some X users were considerably less diplomatic. Complaints included Watts getting another major franchise, criticism of his previous work, and broader exhaustion with Star Wars' current direction. Here are some of the loudest critics' comments:

@JboiHQ: "Clinging onto the hope that Jon Watts’ Star Wars movie might have some of the sauce of Skeleton Crew, even if Watts himself directed two of the more juiceless episodes"

"Clinging onto the hope that Jon Watts’ Star Wars movie might have some of the sauce of Skeleton Crew, even if Watts himself directed two of the more juiceless episodes" @TaeGlLuv: “ I thought i was numb to bs they keep churning out but the words “jon watts” and “simon kinberg” genuinely sent me reeling ENOUGHHHH put this franchise out of its misery please god

“ I thought i was numb to bs they keep churning out but the words “jon watts” and “simon kinberg” genuinely sent me reeling ENOUGHHHH put this franchise out of its misery please god @SavintheBees: “Disney really dgaf that’s crazy. Jon watts movie written by Simon Kinberg gotta be a humiliation ritual.”

“Disney really dgaf that’s crazy. Jon watts movie written by Simon Kinberg gotta be a humiliation ritual.” @MovieMantze: “May the Force stop beating a dead horse.”

The mood around Lucasfilm’s latest announcements seems to have a considerable degree of enthusiasm somewhere south of a Sarlacc pit. And again, I have questions about this upcoming trilogy, too. Still, my trepidation comes down to the screenwriter.

Reports indicate Simon Kinberg is writing the films and that they may carry on the Skywalker Saga, potentially with Daisy Ridley returning as Rey. Disney has not officially greenlit the trilogy, and Lucasfilm has not clarified whether these really are Episodes X through XII. But “I don’t want more Skywalker” and “Jon Watts is a terrible director” are two very different arguments.

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(Image credit: Disney, Lucasfilm)

Watts’ Resume Is Pretty Solid

This is where the pushback makes sense to me. The former MCU helmer directed Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home and No Way Home. Their Rotten Tomatoes critic scores currently sit at 92%, 91% and 93%, respectively. No Way Home also became one of the biggest theatrical events of the pandemic era.

Then there is Skeleton Crew. You absolutely do not have to like it, but critics largely did. The Disney+ series sits at 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 79% audience score. Watts co-created the show and directed its premiere and finale. That is hardly the résumé of somebody who wandered onto the Lucasfilm lot and was handed the keys to the Melinniem falcon.

Is the Spidey trilogy director a safe choice? Sure. But “safe” can mean competent, reliable and capable of handling enormous franchise machinery without the production imploding. Given that Disney has spent years announcing new Star Wars movies that never actually reach theaters, I can understand why Lucasfilm might value someone who has already delivered three huge franchise movies and knows this universe.

My bigger concern remains the story. I want Star Wars to move forward. I want new corners of the galaxy, new families and new problems that do not somehow trace back to Palpatine’s extended genealogy. As for the director himself? I’m willing to let the man cook.

We have some time before Jon Watts' Star Wars hits screens; until then, fans can revisit Skeleton Crew with a Disney+ subscription.