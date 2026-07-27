Popcorn Is Tom Cruise's Favorite Snack, But It's For The Most Tom Cruise Reason Ever

Tom Cruise never fails to entertain audiences via his exploits on the big screen, to say the least. He's a master of stunt work , and he's known to go through the occasional character transformation. But, when the cameras are off, Cruise can relax and enjoy a hearty delicacy to snack on. The Mission: Impossible star reveals that popcorn is his most favorite snack, and it’s for the most Cruise reason a fan can imagine.

In Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, Ethan Hunt is hanging onto an airplane , horrifically diving down a sunken submarine , and more. With so many adventurous maneuvers, the action star’s gotta eat, right? Just The Nobodies podcasters previously visited the Top Gun actor on the set of the final MI movie (via Instagram ), where he revealed his love of popcorn. Quite frankly, I'm chuckling over why the A-lister says he's "allowed" to eat the salty snack: