It’s Still Hard To Hear How ‘Difficult’ Two And A Half Men Was Right Up Until Charlie Sheen’s Firing

Two and a Half Men enjoyed immense success during its run on CBS, but the Chuck Lorre and Lee Aronsohn-created sitcom hit a major snag due to a conflict involving co-lead Charlie Sheen. Amid the show’s eighth season, Sheen – who played Charlie Harper – dealt with personal issues that led to him being fired from Men. Since then, Sheen has since gotten sober and been open about his firing. However, even now, it’s still sad to hear what the situation was like in the lead-up to his highly publicized ousting from the hit show.

In the fall of 2010, months after negotiating a contract extension that made him the highest-paid actor on TV, Sheen made headlines during the fall of 2010 for holding wild parties. He eventually entered rehab in early 2011, leading to production on Men being temporarily halted. Despite the Wall Street star opting for treatment, the situation took a negative turn when he began making inflammatory comments about Lorre during interviews. In March 2011, Sheen was officially fired by Warner Bros. TV and CBS.

Since that all occurred, several of Sheen’s former collaborators have shared insight into what the atmosphere was like at the time. Most recently, Holland Taylor – who played witty and overly critical matriarch Evelyn Harper on the show – recently discussed Sheen’s past issues while reflecting on her stint with the show. While speaking with EW, Taylor admitted just how “difficult” things were ahead of her on-screen son’s exit:

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There were phases where the show was difficult. Charlie’s personal demons took over, and he had his crash and burn. I was very sorry that it had to end like that. And I was very sorry for the bad state that Charlie was in. Charlie then went through his changes, and I think he’s found a better life now.

(Image credit: CBS)

Several years ago, Lorre got candid about his feud with Sheen and stressed that while they had a “terrific time” working together for eight and a half years, their relationship eventually deteriorated. The Big Bang Theory EP said “it all went down in a very dark and difficult way” and said that among other things, “it was really hurtful, it was humiliating, it was depressing” and “infuriating”. However, Lorre and Sheen have since mended their relationship, and Taylor is also pleased to still be on good terms with Sheen as well:

I have a very, very, very affectionate relationship with Charlie. For the first however many years, Charlie was the first to arrive at work, the first to be off-book, a consummate professional and a marvelous comic actor. He’s a pleasure to be with, and I really love him.

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Lorre has also shared positive feelings about Sheen since the pair ended their feud several years ago, and they’ve since collaborated again. They reunited to work on the single-camera comedy Bookie and, when talking about working with Sheen again, Lorre gave him some serious praise. Jon Cryer (who portrayed Alan Harper on Men) hasn’t worked with Sheen since and by his own admission, hasn’t kept in close contact with him. Yet Cryer shut down the notion that they were feuding and said he would meet up with him again. Not only that, but Cryer also appeared in his former co-star’s documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, leading Sheen to send him a thank-you note.

Charlie Sheen himself hasn’t held back about burning bridges years ago and has even spoken about how testosterone played into his “raging demon” behavior. While it’s disheartening to hear about Sheen’s struggles and how they impacted the cast, I’m pleased that everyone appears to be copacetic now. And, more specific to Holland Taylor, I’m also glad that the Sheen situation also doesn’t seem to have marred the way she views her time on the show, which she calls “wildly fun to make.

See Taylor, Sheen and their co-stars on Two and a Half Man, as all 12 seasons are currently available to stream with a Peacock subscription.