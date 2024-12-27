Will Smith's Bad Boys Co-Star Describes His 'Intense' Habits On Set And Shares The Funny Reason Why He Can't Look Him In The Eye Amid Filming

At this point, Will Smith has long been a fixture within the Hollywood landscape and has managed to endear himself to not only fans but to the people he’s worked with as well. Some of his co-stars have spoken highly of him over the years, with some making note of the energy he possesses while on set. It seems that he can also be “intense” at times, though, according to John Salley, Smith’s co-star in the Bad Boys movies. Additionally, Salley shared the funny reason why he couldn’t look Smith in the eye whenever they filmed.

Former NBA player John Salley played the role of the imposing hacker-turned-technician-turned artist Fletcher in three of the four Bad Boys films. So he’s had plenty of experience working with the Six Degrees of Separation star over the years. Salley recently discussed their on-set dynamic with fellow pro-basketball veteran Byron Scott on the Fast Break podcast (which is on YouTube). After referencing the Independence Day star’s intensity, Salley explained that his co-star possesses a specific acting quirk:

Will is [intense]. Will knows every line. ... So when you're [doing a scene with Will], you can't look at him, because his lips are moving. Because he's saying your line, knowing his line is coming, because that's how he remembers it. He's like [pretends to mouth lines]. And you're like, 'What the fuck is wrong with your lips?' I'm saying your line.' It's like, 'I'm gonna say it!'

This actually isn’t the first time Will Smith’s tendency to mouth lines has been brought up. During the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion, actresses Karyn Parsons and Tatyana Ali recalled how Smith would mess up scenes by mouthing their lines to them. Of course, the leading man didn’t mean to confuse them because, as John Salley explained, that’s how the star remembered his own lines. I can imagine how that would be a bit weird on set, but it’s hard to argue with Smith’s methods, especially since he has an Oscar.

Ahead of the former Detroit Piston, other members of the Bad Boys cast have opened up about what it’s like to work alongside the Hancock star. Eric Dane, who played the antagonist in Ride or Die, opened up about that topic several months ago. During the discussion, Dane praised Will Smith for his commitment on set and gave kudos to co-star Martin Lawrence for that same reason. Franchise newcomer Melanie Liburd also praised Smith and Lawrence for helping to cultivate a healthy and fun set. As for series OG Joe Pantoliano, he thanked Smith for facilitating his return in the fourth film.

One has to remember that there’s a reason Will Smith’s been such a sought-after actor in the entertainment business for decades now. He surely has the talent and on-screen presence, as he’s proven multiple times. Additionally, though, it also seems that people just enjoy working with him and appreciate his professionalism. Later in his interview, John Salley even praised Smith

As for the Seven Pounds star’s tendency to mouth his co-star’s lines to them, I’m not sure if that habit is going to be dropped at this point. Should that be the case, he could continue to humorously throw off co-stars in the way that he confused John Salley and others. I suppose everyone simply has their own method for remembering lines. On that note, can we please get some b-roll of the star actually doing this on set, because I’d love to witness it for myself.

You can see Will Smith (not mouthing lines) in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which is now available to stream with a Netflix subscription.The first two films in the franchise are also available on that platform, while the fourth is available to Hulu subscription holders.