Will Smith, L Cool J, Michael Caine And More Pay Tribute To Quincy Jones After The Music Industry Legend’s Death

A plethora of people have contributed to the art of music and the industry throughout time, but it can certainly be said that few have had a greater impact in that arena than Quincy Jones. The revered producer, songwriter and composer was responsible for some of the greatest tunes of all time, and the effects of his work are still felt today. Sadly, it was confirmed early this morning that Jones passed away at the age of 91. Now, various stars – like Will Smith, LL Cool J and Michael Caine – are paying tribute.

Quincy Jones’ family released a statement Monday morning, which was shared with CNN and other news outlets, confirming the loss of its patriarch. The veteran music man, whose career spanned 70 years, reportedly passed away on Sunday night at his home in Bel-Air, California and was surrounded by his loved ones, including his children and siblings. The message reads as follows:

Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him. He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created. Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones’ heart will beat for eternity.

It would be a gross understatement to say that a number of music stars were touched by the jazz composer’s art and even had the opportunity to meet and know him through the industry. Will Smith was one such person, as the two had a close relationship. It was even because of the producer that Smith was cast in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Smith shared a throwback photo on Instagram and shared the following message:

Quincy Jones is the true definition of a Mentor, a Father and a Friend. He pointed me toward the greatest parts of myself. He defended me. He nurtured me. He encouraged me. He inspired me. He checked me when he needed to. He let me use his wings until mine were strong enough to fly.

Legendary rapper and Hollywood mainstay LL Cool J also knew the late maestro and, following the passing of the industry titan, he took to Instagram to pay tribute. In addition to sharing a photo of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame enshrinee and penning a sweet message:

You were a father and example at a time when I truly needed a father and example. Mentor. Role model. King. 👑You gave me opportunities and shared wisdom. Music would not be music without you. My condolences to the entire family. I love you. Rest in the sweetest music eternally. [RIP Quincy Jones] one of one. 🙏🏾🕊️🙏🏾🕊️

Another lovely message came from now-retired actor Michael Caine , who shared the same birthday as Mr. Jones. Caine and his “celestial twin” are also connected in the fact that the thespian starred in 1969’s The Italian Job, which was famously scored by Jones. When paying tribute to his old friend, Caine shared the following via an X post:

My Celestial twin Quincy was a titan in the musical world. He was a wonderful and unique human being, lucky to have known him.

Tyler Perry, who’s made an impact in entertainment himself, was also good friends with the man responsible for numerous musical hits. In his own message posted to Instagram , Perry affectionately reflected on the man he affectionately referred to as “Q”:

I have a heart that’s beating, but broken. I have a mind that’s full of beautiful memories, drowning in sadness. I’m a writer fighting to find the words. I know that death is a part of life, but watching so many of the people who have inspired me—who made me smile, laugh, dream, and hope—leave this planet is really putting me in a difficult place. I was so honored to have known you, Q, and to dedicate a soundstage to you. You not only brought music and light, but you also shared so much of your wisdom with me. I’m going to miss you, my friend. Sending prayers to all your family.

The four stars mentioned above aren’t the only ones who’ve honored Quincy Jones since his passing either. A number of others, including Colman Domingo, Hayden Panettiere, Sheryl Lee Ralph and more. Check them out below:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He asked, where are you from? Philly I replied, his eyes twinkled and he talked about the Uptown Theater. I was so thrilled to meet Mr. American Music himself. I literally kneeled because he was a King. Thank you Mr. Quincy Jones for giving us all the sound. - Colman Domingo

How incredibly fortunate I was to get to spend time and share memories with this gem of a human being. The concept that even someone with his charisma and spunk couldn’t live forever is hard to accept. But what a legend, what a gentleman and my heart goes out to his beautiful family. You’ll be missed Q. 🙏🏼🫶🏼 - Hayden Panettiere

Rest in Peace and Perfect Pitch Quincy Jones! What a life well lived. - Sheryl Lee Ralph

That time I got to hang with Quincy Jones... RIP to this musical genius. - Amanda Kloots

My goodness, what a legend we've lost... working with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, producing the alum Thriller. Nobody reading this hasn't been touched by this 28-time Grammy-winning man's work. - Danica McKellar

A native of Chicago, Quincy Jones’ career began in earnest in the 1950s, at which point he was mostly involved with jazz-related productions. He eventually found himself rubbing shoulders with the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Billy Eckstine, Count Bassie and more. In time, Jones would make the move to pop music and, in doing so, he’d collaborate with Michael Jackson on his hit records Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad. Jones also produced music for films and TV shows like In the Heat of the Night, The Wiz and Sanford and Son.

By the time he passed away, the "We Are the World" producer amassed 28 Grammys, two honorary Academy Awards, an Emmy, a Tony and more. He was also the subject of the 2018 documentary, Quincy, which was co-directed by his daughter, Rashida Jones. (You can stream that with a Netflix subscription .) Jones left an indelible mark on pop culture, and it’s wonderful to see so many people honoring him. Surely, his legacy will not soon be forgotten.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Quincy Jones during this time.