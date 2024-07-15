Wilmer Valderrama’s NCIS Season 22 Tease Has Me Concerned About What’s To Come

In addition to the Leroy Jethro Gibbs-centric prequel NCIS: Origins and the Paramount+-exclusive spinoff NCIS: Tony and Ziva on the way, the procedural franchise’s flagship show is still going strong, with Season 22 set for an October premiere on the 2024 TV schedule. So far there aren’t that many details about what to expect in the next batch of episodes. That said, Wilmer Valerrama’s tease for what’s coming in NCIS Season 22 has me concerned for Nick Torres and the other main characters.

While speaking with People about his new lifestyle apparel brand E.P.U., Valderrama, who’s been playing Torres since NCIS Season 14 premiered in 2016, mentioned that he feels “indebted” to the fans, so he wants to give them the “turmoil” they’ve gotten used to seeing over the 21 years the show’s been on the air. Here’s how he teased Season 22:

I think it's not going to be your casual like, 'Oh, your favorite team is in trouble.’ It's going to be more personal, more soul-shattering. There'll be some [tragedy] this season.

Going off that vague statement, while it doesn’t sound like we have to worry about anyone in the main cast meeting their demise, that doesn’t mean they won’t suffer loss this season. Maybe that comes in the form of someone close to them dying, or maybe their personal lives will be negatively impacted during the course on investigating a case. Either way, NCIS fans would be wise to start worrying about these characters’ well being — I know I am. Wilmer Valderrama also said this:

The big conversation is how can we light some s--- on fire this season? That's what I want to do.

The That ‘70s Show alum added that the “fire” he speaks of doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with tragedy. Instead, the actor cagily mentioned that “there will be perhaps some new flames” and that “perhaps Torres might be ready for love this season, though Valderrama wouldn’t confirm or deny if his character will actually get romantically involved with someone. Fans will remember that Torres previously had a ‘will they, won’t they’ thing going with Emily Wickersham’s Ellie Bishop. However, a full-blown relationship never ended up blooming between the two, as Bishop resigned from NCIS to go on a CIA undercover mission in the Season 18 finale.

In addition to Wilmer Valderrama’s cryptic comments, another mystery that awaits in NCIS Season 22 is where things stand with Katrina Law’s Jessica Knight. In the Season 21 finale, Knight agreed to become Camp Pendleton’s new REACT instructor. Co-showrunner Steve D. Binder has been cagey about whether this means Knight won’t appear on the show anymore, though one would imagine that if Law wasn’t sticking around as a series regular, that would have already been announced. So then the question becomes how will Knight continue to be involved in NCIS’ events.

Those questions and plenty of others will start to be answered when NCIS Season 22 premieres on Monday, October 14. You can pass the time until then by streaming the previous 21 seasons, as well as all the NCIS spinoffs, with a Paramount+ subscription.