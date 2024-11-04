'WWE Fumbled The Bag': Baron Corbin Responds To Fan's Criticism After His Unexpected Release

The WWE has largely avoided some of the mass cullings of its roster we used to regularly see in the past, but with so many talented people on the roster, it's inevitable that someone will be released. As such, news broke on Friday that the company intended to part ways with Baron Corbin and other superstars, and the former superstar confirmed the news on his social media. Now, as fans reach out and offer their condolences, we're learning how he really felt about his time in the company.

While the superstars of the WWE are either recovering from the trip to Saudi Arabia or preparing for other upcoming WWE events, Baron Corbin was at home making some fantastic steak. Brianscollectibles518 commented on the Instagram Reel, saying the company "fumbled the bag," letting him go, and the superstar made one of his first comments about his tenure in the company since his release:

I appreciate that and feel the same.

It's good to hear Baron Corbin felt he had more to give to the WWE than the company allowed. He was on my shortlist of superstars who needed their first major title run, and I'd say many have wondered over the years why he wasn't used for bigger angles since his call-up from NXT in 2016. He left the developmental brand as one of the top superstars of NXT, only to be stuck in the midcard of the main roster for the next decade.

It's a bummer because Baron Corbin did great things when given the opportunity. The "Happy Corbin" era was legitimately enjoyable as utterly ridiculous as it was, and had he stayed with the company, he might've been the one to help lure MJF away from AEW.

Of course, the WWE is more stacked than it has ever been, and with main eventers being pushed into the midcard and needing more television time, quality superstars would inevitably be knocked out of the company entirely.

As mentioned, Baron Corbin was one of a couple of names that the WWE is expected to officially announce the release of in the coming days. Tegan Nox and Indi Hartwell were also released, and based on Hartwell's reaction to the news, it doesn't seem it was expected:

Wait what https://t.co/XCw3qEe2dQNovember 1, 2024

I'll be interested to see what else Baron Corbin has to say about his time in the WWE in the coming months and what his next move will be. While I think joining another pro wrestling organization is a decent possibility, I think he could end up doing something with WWE commentator Pat McAfee.

As a former teammate on the Indianapolis Colts, perhaps Corbin could have a guest spot on McAfee's show or be a guest on College Gameday. McAfee keeps his time between that and WWE separate, so I wouldn't see a problem with the wrestler popping up as a guest on the college program. Whatever happens, I hope his next employer uses him more than the previous one.

Baron Corbin may be gone from the WWE, but those with a Peacock Premium subscription can revisit some of his past matches in the archives. CinemaBlend will continue to keep an eye out for other releases in the company over the coming days as we inch closer to WrestleMania season kicking off at the start of 2025.