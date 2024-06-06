MJF And Baron Corbin Bonded After AEW Nickname Mixup, And I Didn't Have This On My Bingo Card

As professional wrestling continues to be red-hot in the mainstream as of late, viewers continue to wonder if we'll ever see a crossover between the WWE and AEW. While the odds of an in-ring collaboration seem slim to none, we have seen the "Forbidden Door" open on social media, most recently because of MJF and Baron Corbin. After the top star corrected AEW's merchandising department, Corbin decided to pay a compliment to MJF in an exchange I never would've seen coming.

MJF recently returned to AEW, officially laying to rest any speculation that he'd leave the company for WWE when his contract was up in 2024. While the wrestler doesn't want to appear at any upcoming WWE events anytime soon, he did show some respect for a rostered wrestler when the AEW merchandising team incorrectly referred to him as the "Lone Wolf:"

It’s the Wolf of wrestling. Lone wolf is taken. @BaronCorbinWWEJune 6, 2024

I feel that MJF shows a tremendous amount of respect here to be the top guy in AEW and correctly attribute a nickname to a WWE talent. And let's be honest, Baron Corbin has been pushed down the WWE ladder despite opinions in the fandom that he should have a major title run. MJF could've easily used this moment to further kick the talent while he's making moves back at NXT, but he went the other direction. Corbin seemed to appreciate the gesture, and returned the kindness it with another one:

Thanks B dog!June 6, 2024

Merch sales talk in the pro wrestling world, so good on Baron Corbin for hyping the T-shirt even though he doesn't benefit from doing so at all. With that said, longtime wrestling fans who follow both on social media might know MJF and Corbin have had this kind of back-and-forth going on for years. They even met up on the red carpet for the premiere of the well-reviewed The Iron Claw, which MJF had a small role in.

I think the most hilarious part of MJF and Baron Corbin's frequent X interactions is that both wrestlers remain in character when they talk, so it's like they're kayfabe best friends.

If we see MJF eventually make his way to the WWE one day, I'd love to see them become a tag team and Corbin get the respect on the main roster he's worked toward since being called up from NXT in 2016. Revisit his win in the Andre The Giant Battle Royale with a Peacock Premium subscription, and you'll see a guy whose character has shifted drastically over the years from where he started.

Of course, any chance of MJF coming to WWE would rely on AEW ceasing to exist, as it doesn't seem like the company will part with its top star. He's the best thing to happen to AEW and pro wrestling in general, and the company was forced to suffer without him for months due to injury. We'll see where he goes from here, but ultimately I'm glad to see him back in the mix overall.

Catch AEW: Dynamite on the 2024 TV schedule on TBS every Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. ET. With MJF back, I'm sure there will be ample reason to tune in, even for those who spend most of their time watching the WWE.