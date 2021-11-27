X Factor Alum Thomas Wells Is Dead At 46 Following Conveyor Belt Accident

Thomas Wells, the singer best known for his singing performances on reality competition series like The X-Factor has sadly passed away. Wells’ death was the result of a tragic accident involving a conveyor belt at the tire factory he worked at in Oklahoma. The singer was 46 at the time of his death.

News of his death was announced by his wife, Jessica Wells, who confirmed to TMZ that her husband passed away on November 13. Wells revealed that Thomas was working at the plant when part of his body was caught in an automatic conveyor belt. He was then rushed to a nearby Oklahoma hospital before being airlifted to a bigger one in Texas. Though it was reportedly believed that the specials in Tyler, TX could help him, Wells was eventually declared dead at that second hospital.

Thomas Wells first rose to prominence when he competed on The X-Factor back in 2011, during which many lauded him for his strong singing voice. A few years later, he returned to television as a contestant on NBC’s short-lived vocal game show The Winner Is. He would later go on to appear on both America’s Got Talent and The Voice, where he received similar praises. In the years since his on-air performances, Wells continued to post videos of his song covers on social media. For instance in one of his videos, he performed a rendition of Rascal Flatts' “Changed. You can see it for yourself down below:

Jessica and Thomas Wells had been married since 2003, according to his obituary. The obit notes that Wells loved “to joke” and “make people laugh” and also made note of his passion for singing hymns and contemporary music. In a Facebook video, Jessica chronicled her first time visiting her husband’s grave since his passing. It was during this time that she recalled how she and her family sat with him at his bedside and played his favorite song, “I Can Only Imagine.” Although she expressed sadness over her husband’s death, she remains optimistic in one regard:

I say it was the worst day of my life because I lost my husband but the best day of my life because God told me he was home, and I know 100, million percent Thomas is up there waiting for me.

Thomas Wells definitely solidified himself as one of the most unique talents to ever grace the stage of a reality competition series. While he certainly had powerful vocals, what was even more impressive about the performer is that he was self-taught. Though he’ll certainly be missed by his loved ones, it’s sweet to see that his wife is choosing to remain positive and honor her husband’s memory.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our thoughts and condolences to the family and loved ones of Thomas Wells at this time.