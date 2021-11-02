The Voice: Watch The Comeback Artists’ Best Performances Ahead Of Season 21 Live Playoffs

Spoiler alert! This story reveals some of the results of The Voice Season 21 Knockout Round.

The Voice shocked viewers following the last round of Knockouts, changing up their format again to allow a Comeback Artist into Season 21’s Live Playoffs, which start Monday, November 8. Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend each whittled their team down to five artists ahead of the live shows, but now one of those teams will add a sixth person, to be decided by a Voice Comeback Twitter vote.

In past seasons The Voice has experimented with Comeback Artists, trying different ways to give eliminated artists another chance. In recent seasons, the four Saved artists from the Battle Round competed against each other in a Four-Way Knockout that was voted on by America. For Season 21, however, the Saved artists competed against their fellow teammates in the regular Knockout competition, and the Comeback Artist chosen by America will be one who was sent home in either the Battle or Knockout Rounds.

Let’s take a look at the four artists the coaches chose to put up for America's vote, which closes at 7 a.m. ET on November 2, including their best performance so far on the show.

Vaughn Mugol (Team Ariana)

Vaughn Mugol was eliminated in the Battle Round when he went up against Katherine Ann Mohler in a duet of “Dilemma” by Nelly and Kelly Rowland. I actually thought Mugol was going to come out on top of this one with his super smooth voice and clean runs. Kelly Clarkson even gave her vote to Mugol, saying he was the one who stuck out to her. But Mohler proved to be a force, and rookie coach Ariana Grande rewarded her for stepping so far out of her comfort zone. Mugol was a three-chair turn in the Blind Auditions, where he sang “The A-Team” by Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran.

Hailey Green (Team Blake)

No 15-year-old has any business sounding like Hailey Green. She’s strong, gritty country, and again, I thought she got the short end of the stick when she was eliminated in the Knockout Round against Libianca. But Green’s been through this before; she auditioned to be on Season 19 and didn’t turn any chairs. When she came back a year later and auditioned with “Home” by Marc Broussard, Blake Shelton got her on his team. Her brave choice to sing Shelton’s hit “God’s Country” in the Knockouts went unrewarded.

Aaron Hines (Team Kelly)

I couldn’t even imagine why Kelly Clarkson put two Four-Chair Turns up against each other in the Battle Round, but alas, Aaron Hines was set up to duet with Gymani for “working” by Tate McRae and Khalid. Hines held his own, but it’s hard to argue against Gymani’s talent either, and Hines was sent home. I’m still a little mad at Clarkson for the pairing and at the other coaches for not saving him. Hines seduced the coaches in the Blind Auditions with his slow and soulful version of “Heartbreak Anniversary” by Giveon. Clarkson won Hines over after saying she loved how the performance was intimate but still hit big notes.

Samara Brown (Team Legend)

Samara Brown had the coaches SCREAMING during her Battle duet with Brittany Bree, singing “Something He Can Feel” by Aretha Franklin. Thank goodness for the coaches’ Saves, because there’s no way John Legend could afford to lose either artist after that Battle. Sadly, Brown’s journey came to an end in the next round after her performance of “The Best” by Tina Turner was outdone by Team Legend teammate Shadale. Brown’s Blind Audition – “Sweet Thing” by Rufus and Chaka Khan – impressed Legend and Ariana Grande, who flubbed a Block attempt, missing the opportunity to work with the powerful singer.

The talent on Season 21 of The Voice is unbelievable, especially when you look at the caliber of artists who didn’t even make it to the Live Playoffs. It’s good to see The Voice finding a way to give someone another chance, since I guess they can’t all win the show. The Voice returns November 2 for a look back at the performances that got us to this point in the competition, and the Live Playoffs kick off Monday, November 8, at 8 p.m. on NBC. Which one of these Comeback Artists will take the stage then? We’ll have to tune in to see.