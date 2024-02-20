'How Is This S–t So Popular?’ Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan Explains Why He’s Not Shocked Critics Don't Like His Shows
One outlet in particular seems to really hate 'em.
The critics and audience disagreeing is a bit of zeitgeist of our times, and if you were to ask Yellowstone and Mayor of Kingstown creator Taylor Sheridan, he’s right smack dab in the middle of that spirited debate. Believe it or not, while critics are kinder to Yellowstone ahead of Season 5, Season 1 debuted to 57% on Rotten Tomatoes. The first season of Mayor of Kingstown is only at 35%. And Taylor Sheridan has a theory about why critics don’t seem to like the shows he’s putting out.
In a wide-ranging interview with Joe Rogan, Sheridan really got into depth about all kinds of topics, like the food supply chain during the pandemic and heart valve transplants. However, it got really interesting when he began talking about his career. In fact, he noted myriad articles have been written by the press questioning why the content is so popular and there's one outlet in particular that he feels really picks on his landmark TV series. Noting of critics, he told the Joe Rogan Experience:
If you were to ask him, apparently many of these critics who are (allegedly) watching the series with a Peacock subscription or on Paramount Plus but who hate the show, should hate the series. Sheridan used descriptors like “punk rock” to describe his TV projects. He straight up even told Joe Rogan he has been designing programs with "defiance" in order to show a POV that's maybe a bit out of the mainstream on TV.
Sheridan mentioned the critics versus audience scores on aggregators (though his numbers are a wee bit off) to explain why there's a disconnect between what people are really watching and what those who write about TV feel people should be watching.
It's worth noting the critical view of Yellowstone has shifted into the positive over time as more and more people have caught the series. (The Season 4 finale nearly doubled in viewers from the same episode in Season 3.) In general too, plenty of people have been fans of the soapy-yet-serious drama from the start. CinemaBlend’s own Nick Venable had been championing the Montana-set series through Season 4's finale, and our staff had been championing Mayor of Kingstown to get Season 3 before its renewal.
I guess my point is, not all critics "hate" Sheridan's shows and reviews aren't the only way to show fandom in the TV realm. A lot of TV critics write weekly recaps and reactions to shows like these, particularly when there's plenty of speculation about what will happen next week.
To the creator's point, though, Yellowstone and Mayor of Kingstown aren't the critical darlings shows like The Bear or Succession are. It's certainly true that Yellowjackets gets more Emmys shoutouts than Yellowstone --though Kevin Costner did win a Golden Globe in 2023, so maybe that attitude is changing somewhat.
At the end of the day, Yellowstone in particularly has wildly achieved by many, many metrics and by Season 4 has nabbed a 91% fresh on RT. Mayor of Kingstown is creeping up in reviews and has done well enough Season 3 is coming; nab a Paramount+ subscription to catch up if you haven't. Things are really coming up Taylor Sheridan, no matter what his critics say.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
