Amidst Kevin Costner And His Ex-Wife Divorcing, The Yellowstone Actor Has Scored A Big Court Victory

Kevin Costner is the latest A-list actor to be going through a high-stakes divorce (for the second time) following his wife Christine Baumgartner filing the papers in May after 18 years of marriage. So far, the longtime then-couple and parents of three are dealing with disputes over how to split their finances, and more adamantly regarding Baumgartner vacating their Carpinteria, California mansion. The latest update regarding their divorce landed a win for Costner regarding the next steps for their previously shared home.

After it was reported earlier this week that Kevin Costner’s lawyers were requesting his ex to “respectfully” move out by July 13 , per the prenuptial agreement, an official decision has now been made in court regarding the situation. Per TMZ , a judge has ruled that Christine Baumgartner must vacate the couple’s home by July 31, which is slightly less than four weeks after the decision was made.

The report also indicates that Baumgartner’s representation responded with an extension request until August 15 in order to give her enough time to move out, but apparently the judge didn’t budge on her request. The court is standing by the prenuptial agreement the couple agreed upon, a document that Costner was reportedly eager for after his first ex wife Cindy Silva got an $80 million payout out of their 1994 divorce , a number that remains one of the most expensive Hollywood divorces of all time, especially when its $158 million when adjusted for inflation.

In other words, Costner took some notes from his last experience and made sure his residence would remain his to live in no matter the outcome of their marriage, and so far that is working in his favor. Baumgartner already plans to contest the validity of the prenuptial agreement, which they will do so in court this November. However, in the case that the court rules in favor of Costner again for that element of their divorce, she will have to return to the $1.5 million he agreed to give her in the preordained arrangement.

Per the ongoing divorce so far, Baumgartner has reportedly refused the $1.5 million for now as she contests the prenup. She is asking for $248k a month in child support from Costner to apparently maintain the lifestyle of their three children, but Costner has also pushed back on that, claiming she spends nearly $200k on plastic surgery as is .