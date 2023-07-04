Kevin Costner's Lawyers Share More Details About Couple's Divorce Battle As An Insider Calls It 'All About Christine'

The divorce between Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner keeps getting more complex, and the Santa Barbra home they lived in continues to be a significant issue in the case. Now, as things continue to heat up, the actor’s lawyers have shared more details about the legal battle, and an insider claimed that this has been “all about Christine.”

When the ex-couple's split was announced, it came to light that according to their prenuptial agreement, Baumgartner was supposed to leave the Santa Barbra home 30 days after she filed for divorce. She’s been refusing to leave, and now, in documents obtained by People , Kevin Costner’s lawyers said Christine Baumgartner’s case “grasps at straws with one baseless argument after another.” It also noted that from the Oscar winner’s side they “respectfully” requested that she move out by July 13.

While Costner has claimed he paid the $1 million that was stipulated in their prenuptial agreement, she’s reportedly requesting more money. In a new reply memorandum from the Dances with Wolves director’s lawyers, they said:

Christine can afford to move. She has at her disposal almost $1,500,000 in cash to find alternative housing. Multiple 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom lovely homes are presently available, located in close proximity to Kevin’s separate property residence… Kevin made multiple offers to assist her in relocating.

Before this reply, Baumgartner’s lawyer responded to the claims that she refused to leave, saying that Costner’s “legal basis” to request this is “nonexistent.” She also claimed in court documents that if a child support agreement is made for their three teenage kids, she’ll move out by August 31. She is asking her ex-husband to agree to what the court orders during their hearing. Overall, the divorce between the Yellowstone star and the designer is taking an expensive turn .

An insider also gave their take on the divorce, claiming that Baumgartner is making it about her, noting that they think Costner has “gone above and beyond.” They said:

This is all about Christine. Kevin has gone above and beyond in providing Christine the necessary means to find a suitable place for her to move.

The article goes on to say that Costner reportedly offered to give his ex-wife $10,000 to cover expenses for moving and another $30,000 a month for a rental home. His team also confirmed he paid the stipulated $1 million they agreed to in their prenuptial agreement. Along with all this, the new document stated that the actor offered her “the full use of household staff to assist in making the move,” he also said he’d pay her $200,000 under the PMA in cash, and he said he would “continue to pay 100% or the children’s expenses.”

The documents claimed that Baumgartner’s reported unwillingness to move has impacted post-production on Kevin Costner’s movie Horizon: An American Saga. He claimed:

Because I am not now comfortable sharing a residence with Christine, I very reluctantly changed my travel plans and delayed returning home.

He went on to claim it has “forced” him to change his plans for the movie.

Along with these claims, the ex-couple has been going back and forth revealing a lot of other financial and personal information about each other. For example, Baumgartner revealed the families’ alleged extravagant spending , including expenses for their homes. Meanwhile, the John Dutton actor claimed that his ex spent nearly $200 thousand a month on plastic surgery .

Overall, it seems like this divorce is not cooling down. Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner are due in court on July 5 for the case-management conference, and as more news about their split comes up, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.