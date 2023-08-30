Yellowstone May Be Taking A Strike Break, But Cole Hauser Still Rocked His Rip Look For Date Night In Montana Wilderness

Yellowstone fans have gone nearly the entirety of 2023 so far without any new episodes to celebrate, with Season 4’s winter finale ringing in the new year on January 1. That doesn’t mean the dust has ever settled around it or anything, with Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan’s rumored feud behind the scenes resulting in the western drama’s earlier-than-expected ending . You won’t find series star Cole Hauser anywhere near that drama, even though he did just spend a few days back up in Montana near the Duttons’ stomping grounds, where he enjoyed a charitable festival on top of a date night out with his one and only.

Don’t let Cole Hauser’s cowboy-esque look fool you into thinking he’s back in Rip Wheeler mode here, or else you might wonder why he’s out and about with someone who isn’t Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton. Rather, Hauser took to Instagram to share a lovely black-and-white pic of him next to his loving wife Cynthia Hauser.

That's a couple of good lookin' sumbitches right there, no doubt about it. And you can bet that tons of followers let them know just how much of a power couple they are in the comments. At least one of those comments came from a face that Yellowstone fans know oh too well, Ryan portrayer Ian Bohen, who said:

Taylor Sheridan's wife Nicole also shared the love for the couple, as did an assortment of many fans who were straight envious of the couple of being out in such a picturesque setting, and that it involved a concert from outlaw country music artist Cody Jinks. Below is a smattering of the kinds of comments fans were making, which doesn't reflect the surprisingly small number of people just generally yelling about Yellowstone coming back.

Sadly for those truly hoping that Cole Hauser in Montana was an indication of Yellowstone jumping back into filming, that process can't start up again at this point, considering the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike are still in effect. The reason why the actor was up north in his cowboy hat and boots has less to do with Rip Wheeler, and a bit more to do with Hauser as a brand spokesperson and advocate for military organizations.

Hauser is getting ready to host the first Bourbon & Bonfire Weekend, a charitable event which will have fans sharing two days and nights with the Yellowstone star for some partying, some live entertainment, and big surprises. But before that could happen, there was another good time for a good cause in support of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation (SOFW) and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which the actor's Free Rein Coffee Company getting people caffeinated.

At this point, we'll likely be waiting until 2024 to see any upcoming Yellowstone episodes, or anything else from the franchise. but fans will be able to rewatch Season 1 when it makes its linear TV debut on CBS as part of the Fall TV schedule.