Yellowstone's Hassie Harrison Shows Off Pink Swimsuit Alongside BF Ryan Bingham's Beach Cowboy Look

While there are obviously many people out there who associate summer with basking in the crisp and not-so-extreme Big Sky temperatures in Montana, but I dare say the beach is slightly more popular during the middle of the year. Two familiar faces who can speak to both sides of the debate are Yellowstone stars Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham, whose on-screen romance as Laramie and Walker was confirmed to be a real-life relationship back in April 2023. No clear sign exists for when the remaining Season 5 episodes will be filmed, but after seeing Harrison rocking a pink swimsuit next to Bingham’s cowboy beach-wear, I can’t imagine they’re stressing out about when things will pick back up.

Having most recently utilized her social media platforms to promote the Season 4 premiere of truTV’s A+ comedy Tacoma FD , Hassie Harrison shared a steamy pic that even a firehouse crew would be intimidated by. (Well, not really, but maybe if we’re only counting fictional fire departments.) Check out the actress’ Instagram post below:

Badda bing, badda beach! You gotta love how like 90% of this visual is spot-on and understandable, with the couple's headwear serving as their slightly offbeat clothing choices. But by all means, I doubt anyone would willing tell Harrison that anything is "wrong" with what she's bringing to the beach scene, because obviously. And nothing wrong with what Bingham is bringing to the sand-speckled table, either, considering his flowery shirt works both as a Texas cowboy duds and as beachwear, and he light-colored cowboy hat is obviously a better choice than something darker.

To be expected, the post's comment section was filled with big compliments energy from both the two stars' fans and from others within Taylor Sheridan's TV-verse, including Yellowstone's Finn Little and Rob Kirkland. Check out some of the response highlights below, which includes the expected connection with the all-popular Barbiecore pink.

Sunnies & Sunscreen...get into it @hassieharrison - Finn Little

😍👏🏾 - Rob Kirkland

Poor Lloyd thought he had a chance at that!!!! Phewwww - @michaelwoods520_

Okay but like how can someone be so hot and hilarious at the same time… it’s literally not fair for the rest of us - @alex_traynham

Ya dam sure won't lose him in that modern day cowboy beach attire 🤣👈 - @darianwlong

Well he's not Rip... Soo....😂 - @kyledangerismymiddlename

Lotta long niiights, Lloyd. - @just_another_sully

You wear Barbie pink well 🎀 - @lincoscia

I think we can all agree that Ryan Bingham's inherent vibe here is wholeheartedly aligned with another drawl-friendly actor who is rumored to be heading up his own Yellowstone sequel spinoff: Matthew McConaughey. I could easily see him wearing exactly what the country singer is dressed in, and he would probably look better in Harrison's swimsuit than a lot of other people out there. (Harrison notwithstanding.) Is there a chance we'll get to see his character mixing up beach and cowboy aesthetics?

Since that can't be answered now, let's distract ourselves with laughter. Check out another one of her recent posts promoting her character Lucy's silly hijinks happening in Tacoma FD's new episodes.

We'll still be waiting a while to see what's next from Laramie and Walker, so stay tuned for news on all the upcoming Yellowstone TV shows, and be sure to check out Harrison's comedy talents on truTV when Tacoma FD returns for Season 4 on Thursday, July 20, at 10 p.m. ET.