Someone Posted A Shot Of Chris Hemsworth’s Abs At 42 With The Caption ‘What’s Your Excuse,’ And I Can't Get Over The Fan Responses

You know Chris Hemsworth. He’s the Aussie who left Hollywood and moved to Byron Bay after finding widespread success in MCU movies and projects like the Extraction franchise. He’s also notorious for fitness, thanks to plenty of workout tricks helping him get swole enough to play the Marvel character Thor. Since then, he also founded Centr, the official partner of HYROX competitions, and has maintained a physique that should set him up rather well for Avengers: Doomsday .

He may be 42, but he’s an extremely fit 42, helped along by a strong diet and commitment to gym time, not to mention the generally high level of activity he maintains with his family. All this has led him to look like this:

(Image credit: YouTube)

Oh, and this:

(Image credit: Chris Hemsworth Instagram)

So, it’s no surprise his physique as he hits middle age has been a topic of online discussion. One X user recently highlighted his swoleness and commented, “Chris Hemsworth’s body at 42 years old, what’s your excuse?” Of course, that was a pretty troll-esque way of garnering attention, but it worked. There were some hilarious responses, as well as some sincere ones.

Probably the comment that had me nearly spitting up my cereal milk this morning was from a snarky fan who wrote: “I am not 42.” I guess if you’re gonna troll, you’re also gonna get responses like this one. This wasn’t the only x user to opt for humor in his or her response.

"I'm not [the] son of Odin."

"I have no excuse."

"Talk to me when he can do a 16 minute keg stand."

"I mean he’s a god, he was born like that."

"37 now, hope to look like that at 42."

"I'm 43 now. I promise I looked like that a year ago though."

The post also blew up on Reddit , where a slew of other fans made some more practical points about Chris Hemsworth's current net worth, his level of free time when he's not on a movie set, and his lifestyle in general.

”He also gets paid to look like this. We aren’t models, actors, etc. Most of us work a 9 - 5 and have to fit working out in. He get to workout 9-5 and then chill in his off hours."

”Plus he doesn't have to work a 9:00 to 5:00 5 days a week, his life and his work is a different world than the typical human beings.”

“Infinite free time, drugs, professional chefs, people literally hired to plan out your meals.”

“I worked with him on Avengers. He had a personal chef and an assistant that basically jumped out of the bushes to smack whatever snack he had from his hand. Anytime he even looked at the crafty table, it was over. It was always a funny sight to see a petite little woman with glasses chasing his huge ass around. I’d be fit too if I had a personal snack smacker.”

I absolutely can’t verify that last anonymous Reddit comment, but if it’s true, the point is that it is not that easy to maintain an insane physique, even if you are an actor who is paid millions to do so. I doubt even Chris Hemsworth would disagree with that if you were to ask him. I'd even be willing to bet he'd enjoy having a few more snacks in his life, who wouldn't? But work beckons, and he's been open in the past about his weight and fitness fluctuating based on what is going on in his life.

However, we've known he's been prepping for the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday ever since the studio's lengthy-yet-popular chair announcements came down the pipeline. The latest Avengers flick, Doomsday, is set to hit the 2026 release schedule on December 18th.