Savannah Guthrie Skipping Today After Her Mother Goes Missing, See Her Statement
Here's hoping for the most positive outcome.
TODAY weekday co-anchor Savannah Guthrie is once again missing from her usual morning post, though for completely different reasons than her recent medical-related absence. Reports surfaced over the weekend identifying her mother, Nancy Guthrie, as a “missing vulnerable adult” in her Arizona community, and the journalist addressed the situation with a personal statement.
Savannah Guthrie Shares Statement About Her Missing Mother
When TODAY's February 2 telecast began, viewers saw Hour 4 co-anchor Sheinelle Jones sitting next to Craig Melvin in his second year as Hoda Kotb's replacement, and he wasted no time in addressing the “deeply personal story” that caused the shake-up. After stating Nancy Guthrie's current status, they read out the statement shared by their colleague, as seen below:
Savannah Guthrie obviously didn't address her morning job or any potential timing window for her return, as those concerns take a backseat to the more dire situation regarding her mother's whereabouts.
Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen One Day Before Being Reported Missing
At the time of this writing, the 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was last seen in the area of the Catalina Foothills at her residence on Saturday, January 31, around 9:45 p.m. It's unclear what occurred after that point, but according to KOLD News, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos noted that a family member called in to report her missing around noon the next day, Sunday, February 1.
At this time, foul play is still not being ruled out, though no details have been released that point one way or another. Rescue teams have reportedly been out to Nancy Guthrie's home, as have homicide detectives.
The Pima County SD held a press conference on Sunday night to address the importance of the case, saying:
On TODAY, Melvin and Jones were joined by NBC News' Tom Winter, who covers law enforcement and crime, and he noted more of the efforts that have been taken to try and find Guthrie.
We at CinemaBlend send our hopes and condolences to Savannah Guthrie’s family and friends during this difficult time.
