Celebs In Barbiecore: How Megan Fox, Sydney Sweeney And 10 More Stars Helped Make Pink The Color Of 2023

Life is brighter when there is a little color in it, and that’s especially true when that color is pink. Considering the Barbie movie is one of the more prominent releases on the 2023 film schedule , and many other trends like Y2K fashion and neon colors have been making a splash, we’ve seen a resurgence of bright pink. Well, not only am I here for it, but these celebs, including Megan Fox, Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya and more, have shown their support for Barbiecore and pink becoming the color of 2023.

(Image credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Florence Pugh

While bright pink has been one of the big colors of 2023, it started to gain traction in 2022. One of the most prominent examples of Barbiecore from last year came when Florence Pugh rocked a bright pink sheer Valentino gown that broke the internet. Following this viral moment, the Little Women star wore the bright color on a few other occasions, and she even went on to become the face of Valentino , where she participated in an ad campaign for a gorgeous bright pink purse.

(Image credit: (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon))

Sydney Sweeney

Jumping forward to this year, Sydney Sweeney rocked a Barbiecore pink jumpsuit to promote her new rom-com Anyone But You, which is set to come out in December. The velvet baby pink jumpsuit was the perfect outfit for the occasion, and the Euphoria star looked radiant in the Barbie adjacent look. Not only was it perfect to promote her rom-com, it also fit the pink trend.

(Image credit: Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Audacy ))

Megan Fox

Like Pugh, one of the actors who really made a splash in Barbie pink last year was Megan Fox. Both her and Machine Gun Kelly have worn pink on many occasions (as you’ll see later), however, this look was one of my favorites. In this instance, the Jennifer’s Body star went full Barbiecore in an underboob-baring outfit that included cargo pants, pink heels and a giant pink fuzzy bucket hat. Overall, it was giving Barbie, but it was also tapping into some of the hottest trends of the last few years.

(Image credit: Photo by Greg Doherty/WireImage)

Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling

When the actors behind Barbie and Ken walk a red carpet, obviously they have to show up in style. When Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling rolled up to CinemaCon they wore Barbie-tastic looks that their characters would be proud of. Between the Drive star’s fuzzy pink bomber jacket and “Directed by Greta Gerwig” shirt, and the I, Tonya actor wearing a gingham set reminiscent of her character’s dress in the Barbie trailer , these two were absolutely slaying the Barbiecore look and dressing 100% on theme for their new movie.

(Image credit: Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage)

Hailee Steinfeld

CinemaCon 2023 really seemed like the place to be when it came to Barbiecore outfits, as Hailee Steinfeld rocked a gorgeous strapless neon pink dress to an event for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The actress, who plays Spider-Gwen among the Into the Spider-Verse sequel cast , donned a look that had the essence of her character, and contributed to the moment the color pink is having.

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Zendaya

Queen of fashion, Zendaya has obviously played into the Barbiecore trend on multiple occasions, however, one of my favorite looks from her was when she wore a light pink Valentino gown on the carpet for the 2023 SAG Awards. She complimented the rose-covered gown with millions in bling from Bulgari , and she looked like a Barbie ready to go to a ball.

(Image credit: Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu brought Barbiecore to the Oscars as she cheered on her Everything Everywhere All at Once cast mates who won Academy Awards , and celebrated her first nomination. According to InStyle , the bright pink gown was made by Valentino, as you can see the brand also loves a Barbiecore moment, and the actress looked fabulous as she walked the white carpet in the mermaid-like, ballooning gown.

(Image credit: Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Sabrina Carpenter

From the red carpet to street style, Barbiecore has made its mark all over the fashion industry. This has been proven by loads of A-Listers, however, one of my favorite streetwear looks came when Sabrina Carpenter rocked a pink striped tank, sheer neon pink skirt and platform baby pink heels – let’s just say she was giving Y2K Barbie. As Seventeen pointed out the singer/actress really looked like the iconic doll as she hopped between the Spotify Best New Artist event and the Stella McCartney X Adidas Party.

(Image credit: Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly has famously made his brand pink, I mean his Instagram handle is literally Mr. Pink, and his documentary was called Life in Pink, and those are just two examples of his love for the color.

While MGK and Megan Fox have been in a rough patch recently, there is no doubting they are a fashion power couple, and know how to rock a pink moment. They proved this again when the rocker wore a hot pink double-breasted suit with red roses, while the actress stunned in a shiny light pink Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini evening gown, per Harper’s Bazaar , at the Good Mourning premiere.

(Image credit: Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Lizzo

Of course, Lizzo has also slayed the Barbie pink trend! The singer showed up to the premiere of her reality competition Watch Out For The Big Grrrls last year in this fabulous bright pink Valentino mini dress, per her Instagram . Even her pose is giving Barbie energy. Overall, this wonderful singer absolutely killed the Barbiecore vibe with all this neon pink.

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harry Styles)

Harry Styles

Harry Styles has also embraced the Barbiecore look, especially when he headlined Coachella (and specifically on the night Lizzo was his guest). The “As It Was” singer looked absolutely amazing in his big pink fury jacket and matching metallic pants and vest. As he rocked out in the desert he had the perfect look to compliment it, and he showed us all that he really knows how to kill a pink fit.

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Jessica Chastain

Rocking a bright pink Zuhair Murad gown to the 2023 SAG Awards, Jessica Chastain took home her award in style dressed to the nines in an elegant Barbiecore look. Women’s Wear Daily noted the gorgeous off-the-shoulder gown and the Gucci jewels she complimented the dress with. Overall, it was an ensemble that tapped into the opulence of the awards, while also playing into the Barbie pink trend.

As you can see, these celebs have all had completely different takes on Barbiecore, and have rocked pink in so many fun and new ways. So, as Barbie’s release date gets closer (mark your calendars for July 21) I’m positive we’ll have even more fabulous pink looks from more celebs.