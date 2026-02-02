After SNL Stans (And Dax Shepard) Swooned Over Marcello Hernández And Sabrina Carpenter, He Brought His Real Girlfriend To The Grammys

The 2026 Grammys lit up the 2026 TV schedule this week, and while the red carpet was packed with couples and standout fashion, few arrivals sparked as much buzz as Saturday Night Live star and internet heartthrob Marcello Hernández. For weeks, fans were convinced they were watching a real-life rom-com unfold after he and Sabrina Carpenter sparked undeniable chemistry in the Domingo sketches. That speculation only grew when Carpenter brought Domingo onstage during one of her concerts for a playful “arrest” bit, then returned to SNL for another Domingo appearance. But when Grammy night arrived, Hernández made his stance clear by stepping onto the carpet with his real-life girlfriend.

The topic of Carpenter even came up when Hernández appeared on Shepard’s Armchair Expert, where the host jokingly told him that if he were 28 and in his shoes, he’d be trying his hardest to date — and marry — the Grammy-winning pop star. It was a lighthearted exchange, but it also showed just how far the fan fantasy had gone. Later, when Entertainment Tonight caught up with Hernández on the red carpet and the host called him handsome, he immediately shifted the focus to his girlfriend, Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral, proudly saying:

My lady is killing the game. Look at this (gestures to his girlfriend standing behind him). She looks unbelievable.

The praise feels well earned, as the red carpet photo below makes clear, but it also serves as the clearest statement yet about where the SNL star stands. Rather than dodging questions or playing along with the speculation, he showed up proudly with his real-life girlfriend by his side and looking stunning.

And while she certainly turned heads, Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral is more than just a beauty. Speaking on the carpet, the Happy Gilmore 2 star offered rare insight into their relationship, calling her “unreal” and taking time to praise her intelligence, character, and sense of style. She’s an architect, a Yale graduate, and someone he clearly admires deeply. The pride was unmistakable, and the message was simple: this is real life, not a sketch.

According to E! News, the two have been together since last year and first sparked romance rumors when they attended a premiere after-party together. They later made things official with a red carpet appearance.

Hernández has been as clear as possible about his relationship status without making it a "thing." While the Domingo sketches sparked a viral fantasy, his offscreen relationship with Sabrina Carpenter has always been rooted in friendship and shared comedic chemistry. When asked directly about the dating rumors on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert—in a clip later shared by Page Six on TikTok and embedded below—he shut them down simply, explaining that he’s happily in a relationship and that Carpenter is just someone he enjoys working with.

The chemistry fans latched onto wasn’t romantic tension bleeding into real life, but two performers fully committing to a bit that took on a life of its own. Carpenter embraced the chaos because she’s game and funny, and she clearly understood why the sketch resonated. For the young sketch star’s part, has consistently credited her for being “down to clown” and willing to go all in on the joke, whether that meant returning for sequel sketches or staging a playful Domingo “arrest” during one of her concerts.

Walking the Grammys red carpet with Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral, Hernández didn’t owe anyone an explanation, but by showing up proudly with his girlfriend and openly praising her, he made the distinction between on-screen fun and real-life relationships unmistakably clear.

Fans can still enjoy the Domingo sketches for exactly what they are, hilarious comedy bits, along with all 51 seasons of Saturday Night Live, streaming for viewers with a Peacock subscription.