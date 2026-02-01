Ben Affleck's New Dunkin' Super Bowl Ad Mentions 'Jen And Matt," But Don't Go Thinking It's JLo And Matt Damon

Since 2023, Ben Affleck has been working with Dunkin’ on Super Bowl ads that have kept TV viewers amused and confused, and the Oscar winner’s latest effort will no doubt match up with past merch-inspiring efforts like the DunKings. The company unveiled a video setting up what we’ll see on February 8, with Affleck rocking a thick-as-fahck Boston accent to pitch an idea to “Jen and Matt,” two names he’s quite used to saying. But it’s not what you think.

Guzzle whatever coffee you have near and check out the new ad teaser below. Anyone who can make it through the whole thing without impersonating Affleck’s accent either gets a free box of donuts or my temporary respect; whichever is cheaper to ship.

"Golden Cringe" - YouTube Watch On

“Jen, Matt: I got a pitch for ya.” The ad kicks off with those two names but without ever showing anyone on-screen beyond Ben Affleck. Already that should have sent off warning bells that expectations would be upended here. Plus, the pitch here is about looking back to the past for something new, and that...

Well, I guess Affleck and JLo did go through two distinct relationship eras that would play into the Dunkin' ad's theme. As well, he and Matt Damon did just share the screen again in Netflix's action romp The Rip, and they do tend to reteam every so often. But let's refer to the biggest piece of evidence pointing to who else will actually be seen in the new ad.

Why I Don't Think Ben Affleck Is Referring To Jlo And Matt Damon

Back in November, word spread that Ben Affleck and Dunkin' would once again attempt to break the Internet, this time with a curated selection of sitcom stars whose runs took place during the very VHS era thats' being called back to in the ad above. Some of those cameos will come from stars of past NBC megahits like Cheers, Seinfeld, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and...Friends.

If that last show starting ringing connection bells, it's likely because two of its hugely popular stars include JENnifer Aniston and MATT LeBlanc, and we'll almost definitely discover that they're the two people Affleck is pitching to.

At the time, it was rumored that Aniston and LeBlanc would be joined by Jason Alexander, Ted Danson and Alfonso Ribeiro (as well as DunKing Tom Brady), and that the ads would center on a Good Will Hunting riff called "Good Will Dunkin'." Nobody saw that pun coming. In the initial report, it was stated that Ted Danson would be portraying Sam Malone, but it sounds like the fictional representation won't carry over to the Friends co-stars.

To be sure, however, just because Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc are allegedly in this ad technically doesn't make a JLo or Matt Damon cameo impossible. What better way to throw everyone off than by featuring other celebs with the same first names? I guess it depends on how much this creative team is prioritizing fan befuddlement.

Now if it were up to me...

My Wish For Who "Jen And Matt" Would Actually Be

Mattrick Pahomes, a Bizarro universe version of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Jenson Ackles

It's unclear whether or not Ben Affleck & Co. reinlisted the efforts of John Candy's son Chris Candy to direct the latest batch of ads, after previously bringing him into the mix without being aware of his parentage. But we'll hopefully find out more around the time when we see more of the ads on Super Bowl Sunday, which is happening on February 8 this year.

Don't forget to tune into NBC (or stream via Peacock subscription) to watch the game, or more importantly to anyone who has zero interest in this year's faceoff, the celebrity-filled ads.